State soccer tournaments continued Tuesday, with the remaining Pikes Peak region teams from 5A and 3A falling in elimination games.
There are three teams remaining from the area in the 4A bracket who will be in action Wednesday: No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain (home vs. No. 14 Summit at 5 p.m.), No. 9 Air Academy (6:30 p.m. at No. 8 Regis Groff), and No. 32 Coronado (5 p.m. at No. 16 Battle Mountain).
Tuesday’s results:
5A
No. 8 Ralston Valley 6, No. 24 Liberty 3
At Arvada: Liberty made a run at its second consecutive upset, racing to a 3-1 lead in the first half before Ralston Valley settled in and advanced.
The Lancers (9-7-1) opened the tournament last week with a win over No. 9 Monarch.
Tuesday’s loss caps an emotional season for the team after the death of coach Chaz Woodson this past May.
No. 3 Valor Christian 5, No. 14 Pine Creek 0
At Highlands Ranch: Valor Christian knocked Pine Creek out of the tournament with a shutout.
The Eagles (8-6-2) won the 5A Colorado Springs Metro League title this season by going 4-1.
No. 7 Cherokee Trail 3, No. 10 Rampart 1
At Aurora: Cherokee Trail pulled away after the game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Rampart (11-6) had entered the state tournament with momentum from a four-match winning streak and knocked off Columbine 2-0 in the opening round.
3A
No. 5 Roaring Fork 3, No. 12 James Irwin 0
At Carbondale: Roaring Fork scored two goals in the second half to pull away and advance to the 3A quarterfinals.
James Irwin (12-4-1) posted its most victories in a season since going 14-4 in 2009.