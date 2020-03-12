High school spring sports in Colorado suspended because of coronavirus

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday it has suspended all spring sports and activities until at least April 6.
It is uncertain if the spring sports season will resume after the nearly monthlong hiatus.
The suspension of activities, practices and games affects baseball, girls' golf, boys' and girls' lacrosse, girls' soccer, boys' swimming and diving, girls' tennis and track and field. Other activities — including speech tournaments, student leadership meetings and music festivals — are part of the suspension, which starts Friday.
CHSAA said local schools would decide whether to go ahead with scheduled events Thursday. Colorado Springs School District 11 allowed teams to play or practice Thursday if they were "already on the road traveling," but canceled all evening and after-school activities because of "rapidly changing developments."
"The situation will be monitored and evaluated with key decision-makers from around the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season," CHSAA said in a statement.
CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green held a conference call Thursday with more than 50 administrators from across the state about the coronavirus situation before announcing the decision to postpone the spring sports season for the next 3½ weeks.
"I want to thank the Board of Directors, membership and CHSAA staff for their support and guidance," Blanford-Green said in a statement. "The collaborative decision-making has been in the best interest of our students and school communities, and it hasn't gone unnoticed."
As of Wednesday evening, CHSAA said it would allow limited seating to "essential team personnel only" at this weekend's state basketball tournaments.