GIRLS

6A

No. 2 Cherry Creek 48, No. 7 Doherty 35

3A

No. 16 Buena Vista 46, No. 1 Peyton 44 (OT)

At Peyton: Peyton was pushed in the first half against Prospect Ridge Academy to start the 3A regional tournament and cracked on Saturday in the title game.

Junior A.J. Mannering put up 12 points and senior Shaylee Gee added a team-high 13, but a rough first half was too much to overcome. The Panthers were outscored 25-20 before coming back and eventually being outdone 6-4 in overtime.

Hurting Peyton's chances was a glut of fouls. Mannering and Gee each fouled out, and two other Panthers had four fouls.

It was Peyton's first loss of the year after starting 22-0.

No. 3 CSCS 62, No. 14 Fountain Valley 14

At Colorado Springs Christian: Colorado Springs Christian had no interest in an upset bid.

The Lions came out in the first quarter and outscored visiting Fountain Valley 34-7. The third quarter was the only other quarter CSCS scored double digits (16), but the head start was too much for the Danes to overcome.

The opening quarter outburst was made possible by a 28-3 run after the Danes started the game with just a two-point deficit. In each of the three subsequent quarters, the Lions held them to three or fewer total points.

With a regional title in hand, the Lions will face No. 6 Platte Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The latter upended No. 22 Woodland Park, 60-33 in the regional title game.

No. 5 Vanguard 63, No. 12 Strasburg 61

At Vanguard: The Coursers saved the best for last at home on Saturday.

Vanguard outscored Strasburg 16-7 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback win. This after the Coursers went into the final stanza with a 54-47 deficit.

The Coursers will face No. 13 Grand Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Times are still to be determined.

No. 7 St. Mary's 59, No. 10 Highland 48

At St. Mary's: It was a tough first quarter for St. Mary's, but the regional host fired back swiftly.

A three-point lead after eight minutes for Centauri gave way to an 11-2 run for the Pirates to start the second. In all but the first stanza, St. Mary's was able to outscore the visitors — the largest difference coming in the 17-8 second quarter.

St. Mary's also used a 6-0 run late in the final quarter to pull away for good.

The Pirates will see No. 2 Centauri in the 3A girls' quarterfinals on Thursday.

No. 9 Ellicott 45, No. 8 North Fork 40

At North Fork: In one of the day's most back-and-forth affairs, it was Ellicott that pulled off the upset.

The Thunderhawks entered the fourth quarter with a 33-26 lead thanks to a three-point, third quarter for North Fork. Sophomore Micheyla Stweart fouled out late in the fourth, though, and it allowed North Fork to pull within a point.

Ellicott never gave up the lead and held on after senior Clarissa Smith made a pair of free throws to clinch the win.

The Thunderhawks will face off with No. 16 Buena Vista after the latter upset top seed Peyton in the regional final.

No. 6 Platte Valley 60, No. 22 Woodland Park 33

At Platte Valley: Platte Valley rode senior Andi Schissler's 22 points in 21 minutes to a win and regional crown.

Fellow senior Bree Bunting added 16 points as part of the Broncos' rout of Woodland Park. The Panthers put up 14 points in the fourth quarter to just two for Platte Valley, but totals of two, nine and eight in the three preceding quarters were too much to overcome.

After a 2-2 tie in the opening minutes, the Broncos went on a 19-0 run to end the first quarter and distance themselves for good.

BOYS

2A

No. 9 Evangelical Christian 49, No. 25 Holyoke 48

At Heritage Christian: The Evangelical Christian Eagles survived being narrowly outscored in the second half on Saturday to reach the state's final eight for the fourth consecutive season.

Senior Jared Guest led the way with 17 points. Fellow senior Michael Kim notched eight rebounds and 10 assists to go with nine points. The Eagles put together 16-point quarters in both the second and fourth — the latter coming on just 10 possessions.

The win over Holyoke marked the narrowest for the Eagles in this year's playoffs.

Awaiting the Eagles in the 3A quarterfinals will be No. 1 Crowley County. It topped No. 16 Denver Christian in the regional final after a rout of No. 32 Rangely in the opening round.

The Chargers are now 24-0 as the classification's top team has only had to face a single-digit margin once.