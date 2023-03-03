Roundup of high school playoff action involving teams from the Pikes Peak region in Friday's games in the first round in 3A-1A.

GIRLS

3A

No. 1 Peyton 53, No. 32 Prospect Ridge 33

Story from Gazette Preps editor Luke Zahlmann

No. 3 CSCS 68, No. 30 Timnath 29

At Colorado Springs Christian School: A balanced scoring effort led the Lions to their 11th victory this season by 35 points or more.

Grace Minihane led with 18 points, freshman Kinsley Asp added 16 and three more players scored at least seven points and CSCS (20-2) raced ahead of Timnath (11-12) by 26 points at halftime.

The Lions will host their regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of No. 19 St. Mary’s Academy (12-10) and No. 14 Fountain Valley (17-4).

No. 5 The Vanguard School 73, No. 28 Faith Christian 44

At The Vanguard School: The Coursers kept Faith Christian (12-11) at arm’s length throughout, building a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintaining it the rest of the way.

The Vanguard School (17-5) will host No. 12 Strasberg in the Round of 16 on Saturday afternoon.

No. 7 St. Mary’s 81, No. 26 Gunnison 45

At St. Mary’s: Maeve Salveson scored 27 and Emerson Kutz poured in 25 as the host Pirates ransacked Gunnison (12-11).

Jaela Pedro added 13 for St. Mary’s (18-5), who have averaged 88 points in their past three victories.

St. Mary’s will host No. 10 Highland on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

No. 9 Ellicott 51, No. 24 Liberty Common 35

At North Fork: A 17-2 run for Ellicott in the second and third quarter propelled the Thunderhawks into the second round.

Liberty Common (12-11) withstood the first wave, battling back to take the lead after Ellicott scores the game’s first six points.

Ellicott (18-5) will face regional host No. 8 North Fork for a berth in the quarterfinals.

No. 22 Woodland Park 50, No. 11 Ignacio 49

At Platte Valley: Woodland Park made a 50-46 lead hold up in the final minutes, holding off Ignacio (11-11) to score the upset.

The Panthers (14-10) will face regional host No. 6 Platte Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

2A

No. 10 Akron 37, No. 23 Evangelical Christian 24

At Rangely: Evangelical Christian (10-11) saw its season end against Akron (13-9).

BOYS

3A

No. 21 SkyView Academy 60, No. 12 Ellicott 58, OT

At Cedaredge: SkyView Academy (15-8) came back from eight points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime, then withstood a pair of three-point Ellicott (14-9) leads in the extra time to pull out the victory.

Ellicott led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, as it used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to initially change the game.

No. 4 Highland 86, No. 29 Thomas MacLaren School 58

At Highland: Highland (20-3) jumped to a 19-point lead at halftime and rolled past Thomas MacLaren (7-14).

No. 20 Stargate School 63, No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian School 49

At Highland: Stargate School (14-8) outscored CSCS (15-8) 27-17 in the fourth quarter to score the upset.

No. 14 Prospect Ridge Academy 75, No. 19 Banning Lewis Academy 24

At Centauri: Banning Lewis Academy (12-11) fell behind Prospect Ridge Academy (13-9) 44-14 at halftime as its season ended in the first round of the playoffs.

No. 17 Roaring Fork 53, No. 16 Woodland Park 48

At Faith Christian: Woodland Park (15-8) rode into the playoffs on a hot streak, winning six of seven, before falling in the first round to Roaring Fork (16-7).

2A

No. 9 Evangelical Christian 59, No. 24 Cotopaxi 41

At Heritage: Evangelical Christian advanced and will play No. 25 Holyoke, an upset winner over No. 8 Heritage.