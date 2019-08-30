Friday night football kicks off tonight in the Pikes Peak region.
Stay with Gazette Preps for live scores, updates and more. You can also follow along on Twitter for play-by-play updates and highlights.
Tonight's Game of the Week is a match up between Sierra High School and The Classical Academy. For the first time in Sierra's 35-year existence, the Stallions will defend their own turf on campus as they host Titans.
Gazette Preps staff will also have live updates tonight from D-20 Stadium, where the Pine Creek Eagles are hosting the Rio Rancho Rams.
Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.