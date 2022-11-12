2A
No. 4 The Classical Academy 44, No. 12 University 12
At University: TCA’s defense grabbed two interceptions, forced a fumble and recorded a safety, the special teams helped set up a number of short fields and the offense converted on those chances with six rushing touchdowns, launching the Titans into the semifinals on Saturday.
“We were pretty stingy on defense,” said Titans coach Justin Rich, whose team set the program’s single-season record with 20 interceptions. “To go on the road and take control of the game the way we did took them out of their game. That’s a good way to go into the semifinals.”
Kaden Rusin, Ethan Aragundi and Andrew Brown were among the Titans to score touchdowns, against University (7-4), which was trying to reach the 2A semifinals for the second consecutive season as a No. 12 seed.
“Everything worked together, offense, defense and special teams,” Rich said. “When that happens in the playoffs, that’s how you run away from somebody.”
The Titans (10-1) must now travel to the Western Slope to face No. 1 Delta. TCA had been ranked No. 1 for most of the season before falling in the regular-season finale to Elizabeth. The impact of that loss has already been felt, as it was the reason the Titans had to travel on Saturday and now must go on the road again to put the team in its second championship game. The first came in spring 2021, as the Titans were among the teams that elected to play in spring instead of fall during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Titans are the area's lone 2A team remaining. In 1A, Colorado Springs Christian also is alive in the semifinals.
In 5A, Pine Creek has reached the semifinals in its first season since moving up from 4A. In 4A, Palmer Ridge and Vista Ridge will face off next week for a spot in the semifinals.
3A
No. 2 Durango 42, No. 15 Harrison 13
At Durango: Harrison stayed with the second-seeded team in 3A for awhile, as a 15-yard touchdown pass from Diego Watt to Jordan Davis-Voss helped close an early deficit to 14-6 in the closing moments of the half. But Durango hit a 52-yard touchdown pass on its next possession before halftime and pulled away from there to advance to the quarterfinals.
The other touchdown for Harrison (8-3) came on a 40-yard fumble recovery from T.J. Washington in the fourth quarter.
Durango (10-1) scored on passing plays of 52, 45, 20 and 15 yards in the game along with two short rushing touchdowns.