PREP FOOTBALL

The Palmer Ridge Bears defeated the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 28-7 in football on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Don Breese Stadium.

 Isaiah J. Downing, Special to The Gazette

Palmer Ridge earned the top seed in 4A, Pine Creek received a first-round by in its first year in 5A and The Classical Academy’s loss in the regular-season finale complicated its path.

The Colorado High School Activities Association released playoff brackets – except for 3A – on Sunday, with 12 teams from the Pikes Peak region included.

Palmer Ridge could face an all-local path to the final four in 4A, as it opens against the winner of No. 16 Skyline and No. 17 Widefield, then could face No. 8 Vista Ridge in the quarterfinals. Palmer Ridge (10-0) and Vista Ridge (7-3) played in the regular-season finale, with the Bears winning 24-17.

Pine Creek, playing in 5A this season after being a perennial contender in 4A, and took the No. 5 seed. The Eagles (8-2) won’t play in the opening round and then draw the winner of No. 12 Legacy and No. 21 Arvada West.

Also in 5A, Fountain Fort-Carson played itself into a home playoff game by upsetting seventh-seeded Regis Jesuit on Saturday. The Trojans (7-3), seeded 16th, will host No. 17 Eaglecrest.

TCA (8-1) had been ranked No. 1 in 2A since topping defending champion Eaton in a thrilling season opener. But the Titans lost at Elizabeth 15-14 on Friday and fell to the No. 4 seed. They’ll open with No. 13 Moffat County but then could face No. 5 The Academy (7-2) in Round 2. The only losses for The Academy this year came to No. 1 Delta and No. 2 Eaton, and it outscored its other opponents 333-74

Football playoff matchups

Better-seeded teams host in first round; dates have not been announced.

5A

Quadrant 1

No. 16 Fountain-Fort Carson vs. No. 17 Eaglecrest

No. 24 Doherty vs. No. 9 ThunderRidge

Quadrant 2

First-round bye – No. 5 Pine Creek

4A

Quadrant 1

First-round byes – No. 1 Palmer Ridge, No. 8 Vista Ridge

No. 17 Widefield vs. No. 16 Skyline

Quadrant 2

No. 21 Rampart vs. No. 12 Golden

Quadrant 3

No. 10 Mesa Ridge vs. No. 23 Monarch

Quadrant 4

No. 22 Air Academy vs. No. 11 Erie

2A

No. 4 The Classical Academy vs. No. 13 Moffat County

No. 10 Woodland Park vs. No. 7 Basalt

1A

No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian vs. No. 4 Buena Vista