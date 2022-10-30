Palmer Ridge earned the top seed in 4A, Pine Creek received a first-round by in its first year in 5A and The Classical Academy’s loss in the regular-season finale complicated its path.
The Colorado High School Activities Association released playoff brackets – except for 3A – on Sunday, with 12 teams from the Pikes Peak region included.
Palmer Ridge could face an all-local path to the final four in 4A, as it opens against the winner of No. 16 Skyline and No. 17 Widefield, then could face No. 8 Vista Ridge in the quarterfinals. Palmer Ridge (10-0) and Vista Ridge (7-3) played in the regular-season finale, with the Bears winning 24-17.
Pine Creek, playing in 5A this season after being a perennial contender in 4A, and took the No. 5 seed. The Eagles (8-2) won’t play in the opening round and then draw the winner of No. 12 Legacy and No. 21 Arvada West.
Also in 5A, Fountain Fort-Carson played itself into a home playoff game by upsetting seventh-seeded Regis Jesuit on Saturday. The Trojans (7-3), seeded 16th, will host No. 17 Eaglecrest.
TCA (8-1) had been ranked No. 1 in 2A since topping defending champion Eaton in a thrilling season opener. But the Titans lost at Elizabeth 15-14 on Friday and fell to the No. 4 seed. They’ll open with No. 13 Moffat County but then could face No. 5 The Academy (7-2) in Round 2. The only losses for The Academy this year came to No. 1 Delta and No. 2 Eaton, and it outscored its other opponents 333-74
Football playoff matchups
Better-seeded teams host in first round; dates have not been announced.
5A
Quadrant 1
No. 16 Fountain-Fort Carson vs. No. 17 Eaglecrest
No. 24 Doherty vs. No. 9 ThunderRidge
Quadrant 2
First-round bye – No. 5 Pine Creek
4A
Quadrant 1
First-round byes – No. 1 Palmer Ridge, No. 8 Vista Ridge
No. 17 Widefield vs. No. 16 Skyline
Quadrant 2
No. 21 Rampart vs. No. 12 Golden
Quadrant 3
No. 10 Mesa Ridge vs. No. 23 Monarch
Quadrant 4
No. 22 Air Academy vs. No. 11 Erie
2A
No. 4 The Classical Academy vs. No. 13 Moffat County
No. 10 Woodland Park vs. No. 7 Basalt
1A
No. 13 Colorado Springs Christian vs. No. 4 Buena Vista