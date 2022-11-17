The all-Pikes Peak region 4A football quarterfinal between No. 1 Palmer Ridge and No. 8 Vista Ridge has been pushed to Saturday because of weather.

The game was initially scheduled for Friday night, but school officials opted on Thursday to postpone it with temperatures expected to dip below 10 degrees on Friday. There is also the concern that an impending storm could cause cancellations at both schools on Friday.

The game will be played at Don Breese Stadium in Monument.

Palmer Ridge (11-0) and Vista Ridge (8-3) played on Oct. 28 in the regular-season finale, with the Bears winning 24-17.