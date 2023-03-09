Thursday couldn’t have gone any better for the Pikes Peak Region high school basketball teams competing in the state quarterfinals.

All five girls and boys programs from the area won their quarterfinal games.

Four of those — St. Mary’s, Colorado Springs Christian, The Vanguard School and Ellicott — advanced in the 3A division of the girls tournament. Those four will compete against each other for the state title and area bragging rights.

Evangelical Christian Academy advanced to the 2A boys semifinals with a win over Crowley County.

Below is a roundup from Thursday’s quarterfinal action:

GIRLS

3A

No. 7 St. Mary’s 57, No. 2 Centauri 39

Being an underdog didn’t seem to faze St. Mary’s on Thursday.

The Pirates (20-5) cruised to a 57-39 win over second-seeded Centauri in the 3A quarterfinals. It is their third win in a row.

St. Mary's lead grew throughout the game. At the end of the first quarter, it was just six points. By halftime, it was 11. The Pirates led by 14 heading into the fourth quarter and eventually won by 18.

Three Pirates — Bailey Darneal, Arianna Gold and Jaela Pedro — reached double figures, while seven players scored.

St. Mary’s will be the underdog again in the semifinals: The Pirates will face No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian. CSCS has defeated St. Mary’s twice this year, each by more than 20 points.

No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian 44, No. 6 Platte Valley 35

Colorado Springs Christian’s (23-2) magical season continued, as the Lions held off Platte Valley 44-35.

The Broncos outscored CSCS in the second half, but thankfully for the Lions, their start was strong enough to earn the win comfortably.

Platte Valley scored only six points in the first half and only two points in the first quarter. CSCS led 14-2 at the end of the first and took a 13-point lead into halftime.

The Lions forced 19 turnovers, several of which led to easy baskets.

Kinley Asp led CSCS with 16 points, while Grace Minihane logged 10. Five other Lions scored, too.

CSCS, now two games away from a state title, will go for its third win over St. Mary’s this season in the semifinals.

No. 5 Vanguard 75, No. 13 Grand Valley 61

The Vanguard School’s girls basketball team had no shortage of offense on Thursday.

The Coursers (20-5) defeated Grand Valley 75-61 in the quarterfinals, punching their tickets to the semifinals. Hailey Blanchard had their top individual performance, scoring 36 points.

An explosive first quarter set the tone for Vanguard’s win.

The Coursers scored 25 points in the first eight minutes of game time, leading by 10 at the break. They steadily built on that advantage throughout the game before securing their 14-point win.

While Blanchard had the hot hand, she was far from Vanguard’s only contributor. Ellie Bottcher and Juliana Garcia each reached double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while three other Coursers scored.

The win is Vanguard’s sixth in a row, following last week’s playoff wins over Strasburg and Faith Christian.

Next up for the Coursers is a semifinal matchup with No. 9 Ellicott. Vanguard has played Ellicott twice this year, winning both meetings.

No. 9 Ellicott 45, No. 16 Buena Vista 30

In a neck-and-neck game between Ellicott and Buena Vista, the third quarter was the difference.

The Thunderhawks (20-5) outscored the Demons 17-8 in that period, helping Ellicott gain separation before winning 45-30. Ellicott led by just three at halftime, but after the third-quarter surge, they led by double digits for the rest of the game.

Aileen Gutierrez scored the Thunderhawks’ first seven points, but after that, it was a group effort offensively. Nine different Ellicott players scored, while Gutierrez’s nine points were a team-high.

Ellicott was similarly strong defensively. The Thunderhawks held the Demons to single digits in all four quarters, allowing their lead to expand throughout the game.

The Thunderhawks’ win is their third in a row. They will face Vanguard, the last team to beat Ellicott, in the semifinals.

BOYS

2A

No. 9 Evangelical Christian Academy 53, No. 1 Crowley County 48

A well-spread attack helped Evangelical Christian Academy upset Crowley County 53-48 in the 3A boys quarterfinals.

Four Eagles finished in double figures, helping them hold a steady lead throughout the entire game.

Sophomore Brock Jones led ECA with 15 points, while Jared Guest, Jacob Slankard and Michael Kim had 12, 10 and 10, respectively. Those four, as well as other starter Drew Gregory, all played more than 27 minutes of game time, and forward Max Hatcher was the only reserve player to enter the contest.

Crowley County’s only lead came in the first few minutes. The Chargers (24-1) led 4-2 but never led again after that.

The Eagles (21-3) expanded their lead to 12 points midway through the game before Crowley County slowly whittled it down. But strong free-throw shooting — 76% for the game — helped ECA escape with the win down the stretch.

ECA’s win is its third of the playoffs, as the Eagles defeated Cotopaxi and Holyoke last week. The Eagles will battle Wray in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.