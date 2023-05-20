LAKEWOOD • The perfect storm stopped Harrison's relay team from winning once, but the group wasn't going to let it cost another.

The Panthers, made of seniors Jamison Taylor, Jordan Davis-Voss, Cameron Champagnie and freshman Gulong Craft, exacted their revenge in the 4A boys' 4x100 relay on Saturday at Jefferson County Stadium with a winning, 42.46-second mark.

Delayed warm-ups for the 4x200 on Friday came because of Taylor jumping and others participating in events and dealing with injuries. The hand-offs weren't smooth enough and the lack of preparation time directly preceding the race took a toll.

For the 4x100, those factors were gone. Taylor leaped to second place in the 3A high jump earlier in the day, but the team was ready to go — with all of the prep time aiding their efforts.

"We just didn't get it together quick enough yesterday and we messed up during the race. The schedule (of events) was tight," Taylor said. "We knew today would be different. We came into today thinking we were going to win."

The mistakes made on hand-offs were practiced before the winning relay.

Each member has to be in sync — the hand coming back to grab the baton at the right time, the baton sticking inside their hand, and then a full sprint after grasping it without dropping the metal baton in the process.

For all the things that could've — and did — go wrong for the Panthers once, the final chance at a title was flawless. And when that happens, the injuries that popped up on Friday don't hurt quite the same.

"Every part of that relay was perfect," Craft said. "We only have seven kids here and we're the only four boys. You take more pride in it and you know that those wins were really all you."