LAKEWOOD – Measure it in minutes or years, doesn’t matter, Jamison Taylor doesn’t need warmup time.

With the state track & field championships thrown off schedule by a thunderstorm, the Harrison senior saw his events collide. He had to run a leg in the 4x200 relay and then rush to the long jump pit where his spot was being held.

His first jump went for 22-feet-6.5 inches. Good enough to hold up for a 3A state title.

“Some meets are like that,” Taylor said, playing down the stress of the situation.

But not all high school track timelines resemble that of Taylor.

It wasn’t until his junior year that the former basketball-only athlete decided to give it a try. His friends, including fellow Panthers long jumper and relay teammate Cameron Champagnie, just couldn’t stand to see the potential go untapped.

Champagnie recalls races against Taylor dating back to elementary school. Races that Taylor usually won.

“He may run a little goofy, but I think it fits,” Champagnie said of Taylor. “This is what I expected for him. No less. He’s gifted, and he works for everything he gets.”

Taylor qualified for state as a part of two relay teams last year. This time around he’s on relays, he’s a long jump champ and he’ll compete in the high jump as the No. 3 seed in 4A after clearing 6-foot-6 earlier this season.

“I had to fix my technique and over the summer I got way stronger and better than last year,” he said.

Harrison has also improved. Last year the Panthers tied for 32nd at state with seven points. This year, despite qualifying just five athletes, they could surge into the Top 5. They’re already at 10 points behind Taylor’s victory.

The 3A long jump field included multiple area jumpers. TCA’s Jordan Wenger was fourth at 22-2.5, John Maynard of Manitou Springs leapt 21-3 for eighth and Champagnie was 10th at 20-6.75.

Taylor plans to attend Colorado State and join the track team as a walk-on.

“I think I’m still early now in my career,” Taylor said. “And I can keep on improving.”