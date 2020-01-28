When Harrison needed a push on defense, assistant coach Antonio Shedrick reminded junior Tayzhean Archuleta to play with his feet.
Not an uncommon reminder, but Tuesday it meant a little bit more as Archuleta donned basketball shoes honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Archuleta and the host Panthers ultimately overcame a nine-point deficit in the first half to take down Mitchell 84-67.
After learning of Bryan’s death on Twitter on Sunday, Archuleta immediately grabbed a black Sharpie and went to work.
He wrote ‘LLKB’ and ‘LLGB’ — Long Live Kobe and Gianna Bryant on his neon yellow shoes and wore pre wrap and tape on his left wrist that read ‘Legends never die.'
.@hhspanthers1’s Tayzhean Archuleta (@young_baller719) pays tribute to @kobebryant and Gianna Bryant. #copreps pic.twitter.com/2KW7ZEE8fD— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) January 29, 2020
“Our coach gave us the opportunity to wear whatever shoes we wanted today so I went out there and represented him,” Archuleta said. “I was devastated, shocked, it was a hard time but I know that he wouldn’t have wanted me to be down, he would have wanted me to go out and play for him, so that’s what I did. I’m very with God and it felt like Kobe was with me today.”
Archuleta finished with 20 points, thanks in part to a season-high six 3-pointers.
Harrison's Terence Richey also had 'LLKB' and 'LLGB' written on his shoes.
Donta Dawson, however, sparked momentum on the Panthers’ side with a breakaway dunk in the final minute of the first frame and finished with a career-high 33 points, also shooting a season-high five 3s.
END 1: @MarauderAD 17, @hhspanthers1 15.@DontaDawson with a steal and a dunk in the final minute of the quarter to bring the Panthers within 2. #copreps pic.twitter.com/16Gc8GyBXz— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) January 29, 2020
“We always try to put on a show for our fans,” Dawson said. “Every day my teammates get on my tail and want me to score 40, and I guess this was the night to do it — so I kind of feel like I failed them. They were pretty mad at me, but we won so I’ll always be grateful for it.”
With 2:59 to play in the second quarter Mitchell held a nine-point lead over Harrison and the Panthers called a timeout.
“Coach got us fired up during that timeout, and I think that was the difference maker,” Dawson said.
Dawson emerged from the timeout to hit a shot from behind the arc, followed by a jumper by CJ Harris and another Dawson 3 to force Mitchell to call a timeout — with its lead suddenly cut to two.
Harrison and Mitchell traded baskets following the timeout, but Harris was fouled on a 3-point attempt and completed a four-point play with 0.2 seconds on the clock to send Harrison into the locker room down by one.
“Mitchell is probably one of the hardest teams we have faced all year and they’re well coached, so they had something to do with (our slow start),” said Harrison coach Eric Kaiser. “But we just needed to stay true to who we are, and eventually your will kind of takes over in the end.”
Xavier Sterling had 13 points for Harrison and Mitchell was led by Leroy Pruitt with 27 points — including a game-high seven makes from beyond the arc. Dom Ferris followed with 15 points and Wilson Danks had 11 for the Marauders.
Mitchell and Harrison each finished with 14 3-pointers.