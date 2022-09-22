"1,2,3, Panthers!"
The sound of Harrison's boys soccer team breaking a huddle from their locker room following their dominant 7-0 victory over Sand Creek on Thursday night was closer to a roar than a yell. More over, it was a sign that the Panthers were back on track.
Harrison had suffered its second loss of the season to Discovery Canyon 3-1 on Tuesday, snapping a 5-game streak without a defeat. Thursday, the team responded in a big way.
"Tonight was about playing as 11 guys, being selfless and playing as team," Harrison coach Bridger Stapleton said after Thursday's win. "We talked in the locker room about playing with love for one another and I think we saw that tonight."
Junior Emmanuel Sanchez recorded a hat trick in the contest. Sanchez, the team's leading scorer, had a goal to end the first half, scored on a penalty kick to begin the second and added a third, assisted by senior Jorge Gachuzo who set him up with a centering pass in front of the net.
"As soon as I saw Jorge turn with the ball, 'I said Jorge, ball,' he heard me, played me a great ball. I just stayed calm, composed and finished it," Sanchez said.
The junior recalled how hard his now senior teammates played last season when the Panthers went on an 8-game win streak following an 0-4 start. Harrison dropped their final three games to end the year, ending the season 8-7.
"This senior team, they also tried a lot last year as juniors but I just feel like as an individual, I try to perform my best so those seniors can have the greatest senior year that they've played," Sanchez said.
Senior Jason Sanchez got the scoring started midway through the first half, juking Sand Creek goalkeeper Conor Foltz who had stepped up to make the save and tapped the ball in. Emmanuel Sanchez scored the next three goals and assisted senior Orlando Rodriguez with a long pass for the team's fifth score.
Freshman Manuel Cuellar netted Harrison's sixth score and senior Geovanny Acosta converted on a second penalty kick in the waning moments of the match.
Thursday's win propels Harrison to a 6-2-1 record on the year.
Learning from past setbacks, whether from the last game or the last season, the Panthers are moving forward. Emmanuel Sanchez said his goal is to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs.
"Hopefully we pick up a new legacy, pick up everything and make it past the first round," he said.