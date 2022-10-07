Harrison's football team made a habit of putting negatives behind them Friday.
Sophomore running back Maurice Martin forgot his jersey for the team's game against Lewis-Palmer, but ended up scoring two touchdowns and the Panthers overcame a fourth quarter, potentially-game changing fumble to defeat the Rangers 19-13 as the visiting team on homecoming night at Don Breese Stadium.
And they did it all on a day in which their school was at the center of an unfounded threat regarding a student brandishing a firearm during a school fight Friday. The incident was investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department and some parents opted to take their kids out of school for the day.
"That's the perseverance of our kids. I don't want to comment on that, I'm not the district spokesperson but sure, we gotta practice blocking out some distractions and being ready to play a football game and be in the moment," Panthers coach Rob Leboeuf said.
Harrison led 13-6 near the end of the third quarter when the Rangers fooled the Panthers with a reverse on the goal line to tie the game. The Panthers led a furious drive on the ensuing possession that ended with a fumble from junior back Carlos Preciado inside the 15-yard line.
Harrison didn't get down on themselves and forced a turnover on downs after the Rangers opted to go for it on fourth down deep within their own territory. Martin scored on the next play.
The defense held, intercepting Rangers quarterback Kenton Kenley and then stopping the Rangers again in the waning moments of the game. The team celebrated with Panther Jacks in the middle of the Rangers' field after Kenley's pass bounced off the fingertips of senior tight end Luke DeLange on Lewis-Palmer's final possession.
The Panthers were rugged on defense all game, stymieing the Rangers run attack.
"We had to play assignment football, I think we did it very well. We did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage," Leboeuf said.
Both teams had trouble getting out of their own way in the first half. A Lewis-Palmer muffed punt erased a three-and-out for the defense and gave Harrison great field position. The Panthers drove the rest of the way for a 3-yard score from senior quarterback Diego Watt.
In the second quarter, the Panthers stopped the Rangers on fourth down, but a face mask call extended the drive for Lewis-Palmer. Kenley punched the ball in from the 1-yard line a few plays later.
Harrison went into the half with a 13-6 lead courtesy of a 50-yard catch and run for a touchdown from Martin on a pass from Watt.