With the season on the line, Falcon put the ball in Hannah Burg’s hands.
She, in turn, put the team on her back.
The senior guard scored 19 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as Falcon escaped a seven-point deficit and pushed the fifth-seeded Falcons past No. 12 Mead 60-57 and into the school’s second 4A state quarterfinal appearance.
“I’m just not ready to be done yet,” said Burg, who has signed to play next year at Iowa Western Community College. “I knew with the situation it’s either win or you go home, and I’m not ready to go home yet.”
Burg hit five field goals in the final quarter and made 6-of-7 free throws as the Falcons (15-1) overcame the gap the Mavericks (8-4) created in the second quarter when they hit four 3-pointers. Mead led 27-20 at halftime and 42-35 after three quarters.
The Falcons first went ahead at 50-48 with a Burg shot midway through the fourth quarter. The victory wasn’t sealed until the final moments with a defensive stop and a rebound from Kayla Harkema with one second left.
Coach Tarike Adams said there was calm in the team throughout the second half, as it had overcome three halftime deficits – including a 12-point hole against The Classical Academy – in victories.
“I told them I know that second-half team is in there,” Adams said. “I need to see it.”
Kilee Wood added 12 points for Falcon and Billie Fiore had nine.
This victory comes in a season that already saw the Falcons capture their first league title since 1998. Now they’ve reached the first quarterfinal since 2011.
And they’re not just playing for themselves. Annie Kurtz, a Falcon teacher, graduate of the school and mother of sophomore Ashley Kurtz, died in November after a prolonged illness. The team dedicated the season to her and hoisted her letterman’s jacket in celebration following the game.
“I told them, ‘She came here to watch you play tonight,’” Adams said. “They honored her tonight.”
And now there will be another night to this season. On Monday the Falcons will play No. 4 Mullen, which has won its two playoff games by 40-plus points – including a 69-22 victory over Cañon City, which was one of the three teams to hold a halftime advantage over the Falcons.
The Falcons willed their way to the quarterfinals, now they’ll see what they can do from there.
“This is a very special team,” Burg said. “I think the connection all of us have outside of basketball kind of applies to the game. We know each other, we trust each other. It’s a family feel. We’re so tight, we play together like that.”