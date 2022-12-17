During his more than 20-year tenure as a coach, Christopher Gunn has always tried to lay low, staying in the shadows as he calls it.
Things are a bit different for coach Gunn in his first year at the helm of the Air Academy girls basketball program.
Coach said people are blowing up his phone for interviews and conversations around the team’s leading scorer Caitlin Kramer. The junior guard and forward is averaging 28.2 points per game for the Kadets in the six games the team played before Saturday's game against The Classical Academy. That number leads Air Academy by a large margin. She is also the team leader in rebounds, blocks and steals.
Kramer has hit her stride. She scored 47 points in the team’s win over Rampart on Friday shooting 19 of 38 from the field. Last week, Kramer put up 33 points in the Kadet’s 75-21 win over the Pueblo East Eagles on Dec. 9 and 35 in the team’s 70-59 win over Vista Ridge on Dec. 10.
In both of the latter games, Kramer shot 26 of 44 from the field including five 3-pointers.
“I want to obviously maintain a high number of points per game just as a confidence boost for me," Kramer said. "I feel like I have a standard that I always want to reach. I have been used to double teams so I have to use creativity to get myself open and to look for other players who are open for them to score. So I just have to read what the defense is giving me and take whatever opportunity I have.”
Gunn describes Kramer as a hooper’s hooper, meaning she plays at a high level, has a high basketball IQ, works hard and always looks to get her teammates involved.
The coach told Kramer that she should have had 43 points in the team’s win over Vista Ridge. She missed a few layups because she didn’t extend her elbows on the attempts, he said. Gunn teased her during the game, saying she would have to do push pads, or bear crawl across the gym floor with a broom, if she missed another. She did. Come the day of the team’s next practice she reminded Gunn about the punishment and held him to his word.
“She held me accountable to hold her accountable,” Gunn said. “That’s the kind of role model you want for other players to follow.”
Kramer has been following her family’s love of basketball for nine years. Her father played high school basketball in Minnesota and her sister played at Doherty and at the collegiate level.
“Watching basketball my whole life growing up has really taught me a lot more than actually being in the gym,” she said. “My sister played in high school and so did my dad so I learned a lot form them at a young age which I think just carried with me as I grew and got older and expanded my skill.”
But her biggest supporter has been her twin brother, Kramer said. Even though he plays baseball, he works with Kramer to improve her game.
“He’s always worked with me late after practice rebounding and shooting," she said. "To play against the boys is always better in my opinion to get me tougher mentally and physically. He’s been through everything with me.”
This isn’t necessarily new territory for Kramer who has led the Kadets in scoring since freshman year. In the 2020-21 season she averaged 15.5 points per game. Last year she had 19.5 points per game. These days, Kramer knows that she will be marked by opposing defenses.
To counter, Kramer has been working on her ball handling to be more creative offensively. She’s also practiced her moves in the post.
“I’ve been in the post a lot recently which is good,” she said. “In club it taught me a lot. I did play a lot in the post and I wasn’t the strongest so I learned how to use my feet around the defenders so I’m trying to carry it over to high school to practice it more.”
With Kramer’s heroics the Kadets entered play Saturday with a 4-2 record. Gunn said his team is young. Whereas Kramer has been the team’s leading scorer for three years running, the other two leading scorers are sophomores. Gunn is waiting for the team to build confidence and reach its potential.
“Just look out for us, man,” Gunn said. “Once we get it together, we’re coming.”