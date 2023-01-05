Before the holidays, the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies boys' basketball team won their final three games scoring north of 50, 60 and 80 points.
For the first game back from break, Mesa Ridge rang in the new year with tough defense, beating the defending state champion Lewis-Palmer Rangers 44-40 on Thursday night. With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 9-0 on the season.
"Held him to 10 points," Grizzlies coach Joel Babbitt said of Rangers' leading scorer Eli Robinson to Mesa Ridge senior Cyprus Woodley after the game.
Robinson, Lewis-Palmer's 6-feet-6-inch senior forward averages more than 19 points a game for the Rangers. That wasn't the case Thursday as Robinson had four points going into the half, all stemming from a defense-heavy first quarter which ended with an 8-7 Ranger lead.
"We knew that was our focus to try and take care of Eli, and do the best we can," Babbitt said. "Our kids fought hard, Eli's a beast so it was fun watching him play."
The Grizzlies bounced back in the second quarter, forcing turnovers on errant Lewis-Palmer passes and headed into the locker room at the half with a 24-16 advantage.
The champs showed poise worthy of their title, winning the third quarter 12-4 and tying the game at 28.
Mesa Ridge was up to the task in the fourth, however, thanks in part to a pair of big plays from Woodley. The senior broke the tie near the beginning of the quarter with a massive 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play later to give the Grizzlies the lead for good. Mesa Ridge leading scorer junior Tevin Riehl iced the game with four free throws. His brother and teammate Bryce Riehl led Mesa Ridge with 11 points on the evening.
"I knew that three was going to be there," Woodley said. "It was a matter of time be kicked and when he did kick it, I hit it. And then my teammate drove again, he kicked it to me, I got the And 1 foul."
If there was a coach up to the task of beating the Rangers on offense, it's their long time assistant coach turned Grizzlies' head coach in Babbitt.
It was more important to Babbitt for his team to beat the state champions rather than the team he used to coach. It was important to see his team put in a tough spot, persevere and pull out the win.
"I came from Lewis-Palmer so coming down here and being able to hold Lewis-Palmer to 40, their goal is to hold us to 44," he said. "They did their job we did our job. A lot of people don't like that kind of basketball, (Rangers) Coach (Bill) Benton and I love that kind of basketball. That was beautiful."