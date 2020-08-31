It was a picture-perfect day for golf at the Country Club of Colorado. Sunshine, 75 degrees and not a cloud in the sky.
But a still frame of the mountainside country club doesn’t tell the whole story as winds ranging from 14-18 mph plagued golfers at the Cheyenne Mountain Indian Invitational on Monday.
The round was tough and mentally taxing according to golfers, but Lewis-Palmer’s Gregory Lewis found that his offseason work, not only on the golf course, but mentally, helped him clinch his second invitational win of the season.
“There’s been a lot that has changed in my golf swing, and even how I’ve changed as a person that has helped me learn, grow and become a better golfer,” Lewis said. “I’ve worked really hard to get a better mindset. In golf you live and you learn. Everybody is going to hit a bad shot, but how well you can overcome those bad moments in golf is what is going to make you succeed the most.”
Lewis focused on playing at his own pace, and didn’t let tough shots, especially through the conditions, keep him down for long.
He was 2-under through four holes thanks to a pair of birdies, but had two straight bogeys in the middle of his front nine.
“The wind definitely had an effect today,” Lewis said. “Playing a tough hole in tough conditions definitely humbles you, and it’s physically exhausting to play in wind like that, but as much as it does bother you, you just have to get over it and keep going.”
He bogeyed again on the 11th hole. Lewis made up for it with a birdie on 13 to get back to even par as the rest of the field struggled through the second half of the round.
But as he approached his final two holes, the wind made its presence known. He double-bogeyed 17 and bogeyed the 18th to finish 3-over, beating the second-place golfer, Jack Rottschafer of Arapahoe, by two strokes.
Pine Creek’s Wesley Erling placed third (+6) followed by Cheyenne Mountain’s Connor Moberly (+6) and St. Mary’s Peter Stinar (+7).
St. Mary’s had three of its four golfers finish in the top 15 with two strokes separating them to help the Pirates claim the team title. Stinar shot 78, followed by RJ Davis (79) and Luke Calvin (80).
Arapahoe placed second , followed by Cheyenne Mountain, Liberty and Pine Creek.
Discovery Canyon’s Kaden Ford, last year’s Gazette Preps boys’ golfer Peak Performer of the Year, certainly felt the effects of the wind, especially on the back nine.
“The ball striking today was about as bad as it gets,” said Ford, who shot an 83. “The wind got in my head a little bit and I just couldn’t hit the ball, it was an anomaly. The front end was OK but the back end was just something special.”
But Ford made sure to go out on a high note. Despite a double-bogey on 17 and 18, Ford finished his round with a 15-foot putt on 18, followed by a booming celebration.
“I’m just trying to make something positive,” Ford said.