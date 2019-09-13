One sequence early in Friday’s game against Cheyenne Mountain showcased how far Sand Creek’s football program has come from previous years.
Well before the Scorpions, 2-0, equaled their win total from the previous three seasons combined with a 21-6 homecoming win, there was a rough start to get past.
On the Scorpions’ second offensive play junior running back Greg Garnett fumbled and watched as Dutch Jones recovered for Cheyenne Mountain, starting the Indians’ first possession near the Sand Creek 20 yard line.
Linebacker, Damian Johnson (55), gets a hand on Indian QB, Caden Bellew (8), in the backfield as more Scorpion Defense begin to swarm in on the sack during Sand Creek’s 21-6 win over Cheyenne Mountain Friday September 13, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Sand Creek’s, Greg Garnet (33), runs the ball for a big yardage gain in the 1st half during the Scorpions 21-6 victory over the Cheyenne Mountain Indians Friday September 13, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Greg Garnet (33), breaks through Cheyenne Mountain’s defense on his way to score for the Scorpions during Sand Creek’s 21-6 victory against the Indians Friday September 13, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Scorpions Linebacker, Tim Newton (54), reaches for Cheyenne Mountains End Zone fumble to put more points on the board for Sand Creek during their 21-6 Homecoming win Friday September 13, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
“Last year, when they would make a mistake, they was down on it,” Sand Creek coach James Everett said.
“This year, next play, make it up.”
That’s what Garnett did.
With the Indians looking at fourth down near the Sand Creek 20, Garnett ripped the ball from the hands of an Indian receiver to prevent his turnover from potentially turning into points.
“Offensively, I was kinda messing up so I knew I had to get the coaches back,” Garnett said.
After Sand Creek opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a well-placed touchdown pass from Syncere Loftis to Coby Bailey, Garnett coughed up the ball again deep in his own territory. The Indians turned this one into six after quarterback Caden Bellew kept the ball off play action and scored from about five yards out.
Again, Garnett made up for his error. On the next defensive possession, he sacked Bellew, forcing a punt.
Back on offense, the hard-to-hit Garnett used a couple chunk plays to get the Scorpions in the red zone before making it 13-6 from about 10 yards out.
“Greg Garnett, he’s a dog,” Everett said. “He wants the ball every time.”
Garnett used the same word to describe what has changed from last year’s 0-10 team.
“We got that dog now,” Garnett said. “Last year, previous years, we had a couple kids but now (it’s) everybody.”
Sand Creek capped the scoring when Tim Newton hopped on a Cheyenne Mountain fumble in its own end zone with 3:30 to halftime.
Garnett produced a couple more big plays in the second half, including another forced fumble and recovery. He was also used on offense as the Scorpions ran down the clock to put the game away.
“He’s our guy, man,” Everett said. “He’s what gets this team going as far as our players. He’s definitely that dude.”
The closest anyone came to scoring in the second half came when Colton Bellew intercepted Loftis off a deflection and returned it roughly 75 yards to the end zone. A flag negated the return, allowing the Scorpion defense to pitch a second-half shutout.
Now, the Scorpions get to a chance see how they measure up with one of the top teams in the area regardless of classification. Sand Creek will take its 2-0 record to back-to-back Class 3A state champions Palmer Ridge next week.
“We’re not going to go lay down. We’re going to go out there and give it our all,” Everett said.
“We’re trying to build off each win. We’re not happy with one; we’re not happy with two. It’s all about getting better and better each week whether it’s a win or a loss.”