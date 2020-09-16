Gov. Jared Polis and the state have approved the Colorado High School Activities Association's request to make some outdoor sports available this fall, according to a release sent Wednesday evening. The sports approved include football, field hockey, cheer and dance.
The announcement follows a back-and-forth battle between CHSAA and Polis’ office. The state has placed the fate of some fall sports back in CHSAA’s hands. The CHSAA board of directors will need to vote once more to officially approve the motion.
“We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer,” said Polis. “If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what is right for their communities. The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student-athletes.”
According to the release, if the new season structure is approved by CHSAA, schools may choose to compete in either season A or C should the community not feel it is safe to play this fall.
Approval may be rescinded in communities that fall out of compliance and enter Level 3 of the Safer at Home Public Health Order, according to the release. Currently, every county in the state is in Level 1 or 2.
According to the release, the state will require all schools participating in Season A to follow the following guidelines in addition to guidelines outlined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Safety:
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must wear masks while not actively playing or performing.
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must be six feet apart from non-household members on the sidelines or while not in active play.
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must stay in their designated areas off the field of play, and may not go into spectator areas.
- All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others must wear masks and observe social distancing during transportation.
- Roster limitations established by CHSAA must not be exceeded.
- Cheer/dance participants must follow the requirements laid out in other guidelines for performers and be at least 25 feet away from spectators and players at all times.
