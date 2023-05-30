A handful of Pikes Peak Region golfers drove, chipped, and putted their way to strong starts at day 1 of the 4A girls golf state tournament in Thornton on Tuesday.

Cheyenne Mountain senior Ava Schroeder shot 71 (1-under par), tied for the tournament’s best score with Erie’s Logan Hale for the lead.

Emily Cheng of Discovery Canyon had the area’s next-best score at 78, and she’s tied for fifth. Cheng’s teammate, senior Lauren Jaworowski, is tied for 16th after shooting 81.

Discovery Canyon is second place in the team rankings with a score of 244. Just behind the Thunder in third place is Cheyenne Mountain at 248.

Erie has a commanding lead after shooting 223 on Tuesday — 21 strokes ahead of DCC.

At the 3A tournament in Aspen, Manitou Springs’ Tyler Parratt had the best score from the area. She finished the day tied for 41st after shooting 104.

St. Mary’s Academy’s Maddy Bante has the leading score (74). St. Mary’s Academy and Aspen are tied for the team tournament lead, each shooting 263.

Only two area golfers in the 5A tournament finished in the top 50. Pine Creek’s Annette Parker finished the day tied for 31st, shooting 88. And Doherty’s Lauren Kachel shot 90 to tie for 35th.

Brenna Higgins of Valor Christian had the 5A leaderboard’s best score at 66, one stroke ahead of Smoky Hill’s Sophia Stiwich. Valor Christian is in first place as a team, with a score of 224.