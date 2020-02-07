Waking up to a winter wonderland in the Pikes Peak region is bad news for high school sports fans. Especially when state and league championships are on the line.
Several inches of snow fell Friday, prompting officials to either cancel or postpone sporting events across Colorado. Naturally, it's not safe for athletes, teams, coaches and fans to travel in this weather.
Perhaps one of the biggest events this weekend was condensed to just one day. Initially set for a two-day period, the girls' wrestling pilot state championships will be held Saturday only at Thornton. It is scheduled to start 9:30 a.m. but might be pushed back by 30 minutes.
Thirty-three area wrestlers from 15 teams qualified. Doherty leads with seven, followed by Vista Ridge's five. Vista Ridge's Bella Mitchell (165 pounds) is the area's lone returning state champion.
In all, more than 200 wrestlers and 65 teams are competing at the state tournament.
Girls' wrestling is in its second year of a pilot program and is set to hold its first Colorado High School Activities Association-sanctioned state championship next season.
Swim league meets postponed
At first, Cheyenne Mountain swim coach Kate Doane was optimistic about hosting the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championships on Friday.
"Be safe out there," she wrote in an email. "We'll run everything as scheduled."
But ultimately, officials decided to postpone it to Saturday as road conditions on Interstate 25 worsened through the morning hours and schools across the state announced closures.
Diving finals start 9:15 a.m. at Cheyenne Mountain, followed by the swimming finals at 12:45 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Metro League swimming and diving meet has also been moved to Saturday, though start times have not been announced.
Other games, events canceled or postponed
About 40 events and games were scheduled to take place Friday. Many, if not all, have been canceled or postponed to another day. This includes wrestling, boys' and girls' basketball and hockey.
Many of the cancellation and postponements were announced on Twitter.