Pelts string along the walls of Isabella Cross' room like flags of glory and defiance.

Each is a wrestling singlet, all the way from when she was in a toddler-size, up to, one day, the newer purple and black of Mesa Ridge. That one's still in use but is soon to join the collection.

They signal many things: a job well done with the medals to prove it, another year of growth as a wrestler, shaped by a family that can't get enough of it, and another set of teammates she was able to help propel forward, boys and girls alike.

It's also an act of defiance.

Cross is going against the boys who chose to forfeit instead of wrestling a girl. She's going against the stigma that being a girl wrestler is a denouncement — the pieces of paper instead of plaques and slim crowds always being a reminder of how the sport still has to catch up to deal with the boys' side.

The junior is also firing back at those who told her she couldn't win state because no Mesa Ridge girls' wrestler has. Check that off the list of accomplishments.

Even the title had a sense of revenge with Cross winning by a 4-0 decision over the one wrestler who had beaten her in 41 tries. The 42nd match was simply continuing a trend of defiance.

Add the area's best girls' wrestler – one of its best wrestlers, period. Cross is a Peak Performer, and it's in no small part because she refused to fall short of standing above the crowd.

"When things have gotten hard, I just think about the girls training at the same time I am," Cross said. "I'm going to work 10 times harder than them, whenever I can. Imagine what the results can be."

Some of the credit in vigor comes from the woman who sat and tutored Cross through her final, state-winning match.

Cross' mom, Kim, is on the Mesa Ridge coaching staff. She's, in large part, the reason the girls' program is able to exist at all, especially as one of the few programs statewide that's exclusively Grizzlies and not a mashup of other schools in the area.

When the final match came against Regis Jesuit's Alexis Segura, it was Cross's brother, Devin Lueck, who took the second seat in her corner on the middle mat of Ball Arena — an all-out family war waged against the 125-pound division.

The situation was no different than everyday life in their household.

Isabella got into the sport because of her brothers. She watched the two of them practice for two-plus hours every day. And eventually, Kim encouraged her to join in and begin learning the craft.

From those moments to more recent battles, like getting out of the front door first or getting to the car first, the family has fostered competitiveness in the family.

On camping trips, Isabella even showed her might by climbing trees, if for no other reason than proving she can do it the best.

"It's always been a sports-motivated household," Kim said. "I grew up in wrestling and around wrestlers in high school. I knew how tough this can be.

"Right when we put her in it, it wasn't about going easy. We let her know that it was never going to be about someone saving her, she'd have to figure it out. And she's been as tough as they come since day one."

The program's head coach, Tyler Herbst, brought in a little of the family's tenacity himself.

With a smaller program, but too big still to be contained by a smaller coaching staff, he combined the two teams for practices.

Just like that, Isabella was transported back to her early days in the sport when boys were the only opponents she could find; and more importantly, would actually oppose her rather than quit out of fear of defeat.

"Parents never wanted their son losing to a girl," Kim said. "After each of her wins, I'd just wait for a parent to come over with excuses. I never said anything. But I'd have dads coming up to me talking about how sick they were all week."

Even before coaching her in high school, Herbst used Isabella as a weapon for success.

He was coaching at Wasson, with Isabella wrestling at Janitell Junior High School. When his athletes would get unruly, he brought out the same threat, and it always worked.

"Word got around about her, and I'd tell them that Janitell battles are next week and I'm going to put you against Isabella," Herbst said. "They got in line right away, because no one wanted to go out in front of the whole school and have her beat and embarrass them."

And yet when the early moments before a match arrived, she's in a hallway jumping up and down or dancing. The toughest in the area, if you ask even her male counterparts, lets it all fade away in the minutes beforehand.

Another state title could await Isabella in her senior year, especially now that she's gotten over the initial hump.

But it's the battles at home, and against an entire stigma against her sport, really, that have ensured she'll never stop working.

Someone has to show the doubters they're wrong.