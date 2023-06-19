Even over the phone, the pride in Janise's Everett voice is unmistakable.

Everett, a senior, won four state track titles at the 2023 Colorado High School Activities Association's state meet this year, helping Mesa Ridge finish in second place to champion Niwot in the girls' 4A team rankings.

It's an exclamation point on what has been an incredible year for the school that was competitive in softball, football, girls' basketball, wrestling and recently celebrated an undefeated state champion boys' basketball team.

The Grizzlies' roar is being heard in the Pikes Peak region and beyond and Everett would have it no other way.

"Every team out there knows exactly who Mesa Ridge is, exactly what we can do and exactly what we will continue to do no matter what sport," Everett said. "No matter what you do, we're going to be at the top because that's just who we are as as school. We're very competitive, we want to win, we want to be one of the best."

Everett took home state titles in the girls' 100 and 200-meter dashes, the girls' 4x200 meter relay and set a 4A record with a 47.21-second finish in the 4x100 relay alongside seniors Rimari Facey, Danaya Kinnard and sophomore Olivia Clay. '

Two of those golden finishes came in part from earning bronze a season ago. The Mesa Ridge girls finished third in the 4x200-meter relay in 2022 and Everett took third in the 100-meter dash. Though she took home wins in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100, the third-place finishes stuck with her.

"I wanted to put Mesa Ridge on the map," Everett said of her goal entering as a freshman. "Coming in, my brothers talked about how Mesa Ridge athletes constantly (will) make it to state, we'll get so many people at state but either we won't make it to finals or when we get to finals we'll (finish) third. Last year, that really zoned in on me because we got third in the 4x200 and I was so tired of getting third that a change kind of happened. I wanted to finally bring that win to Mesa Ridge in track and field."

Everett also wanted to a bring a win home for her mother who was a great track athlete when she was in high school in Detroit. However, she left the sport after becoming pregnant. She raised Everett's brother, Dominick Fletcher, while she was in high school and Fletcher went on to Mesa Ridge and then played football at Western Colorado University.

"She cried at the state meet," Everett said of her mother. "It was a (heartfelt) moment for the both of us to see that I made it in my high school career that she was able to be there with me through every step of the way. It was a very emotional and proud moment for the both of us to know that every word that she says to me, everything that she's ever said to me stuck with me and I was able to run with it and end up with all those wins."

Everett hopes to continue winning at the collegiate level at CSU-Pueblo where she'll be enrolled in the fall.

Don't be fooled by the pedigree, Everett's was born with a talent but her relentless drive and work ethic has sharpened it. Whether it's training with dad in the gym or getting her team ready for practice on time, she's all business when it comes to the sport.

Mesa Ridge coach James DeRubis has even lovingly bestowed her with the nickname of "Coach Everett."

"Her junior year pretty early in the season I always start practice at exactly 3:15 and it was one day early in season, I went to start practice and she just had them all lined up ready to go without me even realizing it. From that point on, I never had to get the kids ready," DeRubis said. "Male or female sprinters are watching her and seeing what she does and trying to emulate that every day."

Erik Huffman, Everett's sprint coach, said he and the girls kept an eye on the fastest runners in the state all season long. The goal wasn't just to win an individual meet but to keep pace with Colorado's quickest. That's where Everett's biggest blessing and curse came into play. She is always looking to improve, even if that means being overly critical of herself.

"After every race she comes up and talks to me ... whether it was 1st, 2nd, 3rd she comes up to me, 'Coach that was not good, what happened? Coach, that was good but what could have done better because I didn't run the time that I wished I would have run,'" Huffman said. "It doesn't matter if you win it just matters if she's running to the standard that she's used to running."

That standard is high for Everett, her family and for Mesa Ridge.