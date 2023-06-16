Tinseltown's flashy and colorful exterior signals to Colorado Springs that it could be just about anything, especially if you're not from the area.

The large-scale movie theater was a wonder to Saffron Heroldt when she and her family made their way to the city from Johannesburg, South Africa. In her mind, it was a giant building with a ton of tinsel — a shiny, decorative material.

Cheyenne Mountain's group set her straight, but not for a month while they let the joke carry on. The Red-Tailed Hawks have been helping the fellow freshman ever since. Heroldt was taxied to ice cream shops, and different sites throughout the city and ended up on the courts of the school's tennis program with a dream to succeed in the sport.

Those same friends helped her overcome losing the ones she left behind during the move. Initially, the family came to escape problems in South Africa and to give Heroldt and her brother the opportunity to succeed in athletics.

Softball was her focus before the move and largely resembles the sport's structure stateside. The tennis scene in Colorado is much different than where Heroldt came from.

Tournaments are rare in South Africa and most of her skills come from simple practices. Cheyenne Mountain was the perfect location for both — the home of a large softball community and the area's best tennis coach.

"Initially, I was just going to do softball very seriously, but as soon as the tennis season came around, everything changed," Heroldt said. "The competition for tennis in South Africa was actually really tough, it's just not as big as tennis is here. There are so many more opportunities here."

Large-scale rankings and tournaments weren't the only adjustments for Heroldt. She even had to adjust to a coach.

Hawks' coach Dave Adams made an observation early on with Heroldt. He noticed that any time he, or another coach, made their way over to the fence to talk strategy between points Heroldt was always the first to speak.

She approached the fence already pointing out what her miscues were and how to fix them. While Adams says many players see tennis as a game of checkers, Heroldt sees it as an equation and more similar to chess. She's picking out weak points throughout the match and when she finds the right one, she pounces.

"I think you can always tell when someone's spirit starts to break," Heroldt said. "I analyze the sport so much. I go in, see where the weak points are and I try to dig in. You can tell when your opponent has lost the plot and doesn't know what to do anymore. That's where you take the momentum and ride it."

Body language is big for Heroldt. She uses it to tell when an opponent is sulking. In many ways, that analysis has served her just as much as watching an opponent hit balls.

She critiques her own movements and parrots the observations to the coaching staff which gives her their view on how to fix it — assuming Heroldt didn't already do so mid-match.

Across 16 matches this year, the freshman didn't lose. She captured the state title in No. 3 singles and won her slot in the team tournament too, which helped lead the Hawks to back-to-back team titles.

"I had heard before she even came that she was athletic and talented," Adams said. "The thing that is so much fun about coaching Saffron, though, is she's so competitive, but in a different way. She looks at opponents as a puzzle, not a threat. Every match is a puzzle to her."

Heroldt's unique mindset comes from a still-new entrance into the sport.

While she'd dabbled in tennis in South Africa, it was more of a hobby while softball took the bulk of her attention. Only when she came to Colorado did the sport become a bigger focus in her life. In many ways, she's still only two-to-three years into learning how to play.

Her future is Cheyenne Mountain's future in many ways.

Heroldt is part of a freshmen group that includes No. 1 and No. 2 singles Sophie Zhou and Alyssa Sadri, as well as Rose Katen in No. 1 doubles. The four-person group is in charge of leading the next generation of tennis standouts on the hill.

They all came together during the year and made a goal of winning state as a team in each of their four years on the team. They also wanted to go undefeated in the individual brackets each year.

Heroldt has done just that through the first few months of her American tennis career with eyes on accomplishing the four-time champion goal and letting the sport consume her free time.

That is, the time she's not spending with friends trying to learn what each large and brightly colored building in Colorado Springs holds. That goal will take a little more time.