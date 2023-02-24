Recapping the girls' basketball 6A-4A state tournament results from Friday's Sweet 16 games for Pikes Peak region teams.

6A

No. 11 Grandview 52, No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson 50

At Fountain-Fort Carson: A go-ahead layup from Grandview’s Sienna Betts with 2.8 seconds remaining ended the season for Fountain-Fort Carson in the girls’ state tournament Sweet 16.

A thrilling fourth quarter saw three ties and six lead changes. The Trojans (22-3) used a 3-pointer to tie it at 50 before giving up the game-winner.

Grandview (16-9) is the first team to beat Fountain-Fort Carson in more than a month.

No. 2 Cherry Creek 57, No. 15 Pine Creek 40

At Cherry Creek: Keelin Sills’ hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put Pine Creek in front 25-23 late in the second quarter, but then the state’s No. 2 seed Cherry Creek (21-5) took over with a 14-0 run to build a cushion that stood up.

Pine Creek (15-10) lost seven games to Colorado teams this season. Four of those came to teams that advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday (twice to Cherry Creek, once to Doherty, once to Highlands Ranch) and two more to a Fountain-Fort Carson team that missed the quarterfinals by two points in a loss Friday.

5A

No. 11 Cañon City 46, No. 27 Frederick 39

At Cañon City : Cañon City (19-6) outscored Frederick (13-12) 15-9 in the fourth quarter to surge into the program’s first state quarterfinals since 2020.

The last two years saw the Tigers fall in the Sweet 16, ending seasons that saw the program go a combined 33-6.

No. 1 George Washington 53, No. 16 Falcon 34

At George Washington: Top-seeded George Washington (21-4) shot out to a 20-4 lead in the second quarter to take the air out of this one in a hurry.

Falcon (19-6) posted its fourth consecutive winning season.

4A

No. 1 Holy Family 41, No. 17 TCA 25

At Holy Family: TCA fell behind by seven points after one quarter, then kept the margin at roughly that spot until the final five minutes when 4A top-seed Holy Family (22-3) used a 9-2 run to close the scoring.

The Titans (16-9) had surged into the postseason with wins in 9 of 10 games, they then went on the road and knocked off No. 16 Summit 45-35 in the first round on Tuesday.