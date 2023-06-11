A childhood of competition has created an ongoing battle for bragging rights in Madrid Mack's household.

The Manitou Springs senior soccer player, and her last name, is synonymous with firsts at the school. She set the program's single-season scoring record this year. But her sister, Brooklyn, still owns the career mark.

Madrid spent the year leading her team to its first-ever state title game and also the family's first win over Kent Denver as part of the Mustangs. Bragging rights shifted to Madrid quickly after that one. In just one year, Manitou went from a 10-0 mercy-rule loss to Kent Denver in last season's quarterfinals to a 2-1 win in this year's semis.

Brooklyn was never able to upend the state's powerhouse program.

Now both have been named Gazette Preps Peak Performers in girls' soccer. Brooklyn's came in 2018, and Madrid's this year for her ability to lead the Mustangs to new heights, all while carrying on the legacy created by her family at the school.

The success can be traced back to the Mustangs' practice field, Maestas Field, tucked right behind a wall of trees in Manitou Springs.

It was the home of Brooklyn's early exhibitions against her younger sister. Madrid learned how to handle a larger opponent, and how to navigate with her feet when sheer size isn't enough.

The trait is one Madrid shares with her father, Ben. He coaches the team and served as an assistant when Brooklyn first started at Manitou. Madrid is the one who emulates his soccer ideas the most. The two were raised to command the field from the middle and distribute to teammates when needed.

All of it took place at Maestas.

And after games and practices, Madrid and Ben discuss how to make the team even better. Senior Erica Sherwin's 29 goals would've been tough without a leader in the middle of the field to put it on her left foot. Four other Mustangs scored double-digit goals, too.

"There's so much that goes into it, and I was really relied on to drive and find the paths going forward, but also to help our backline defense," Madrid said. "I had a dad who played soccer his whole life and an older sister who played her whole life through college. It was just a given with my upbringing that soccer would be my sport."

On top of learning to handle larger defenders, Madrid received a one-on-one course on passing to strikers and setting up teammates. Brooklyn went on to play at CSU-Pueblo, but not before she ran through the state's small-school soccer scene as a forward.

The two played through competitive tears, at times, when Madrid fell behind her older sister and was scratching to catch up. The gusto and emotion she showed against her sister carried over to the field when her Manitou teammates ran alongside her and helped bond them too.

"She plays with so much courage for a player her size," Ben said. "Her ability to buy time with her technical ability on the ball allows her to get her head up and allows her teammates to get into dangerous attacking positions to unlock defenses all year."

Early in the year, the Mustangs were a roster full of athletes looking to set new scoring records, by Madrid's admission. She was part of the force that pushed back and implored the team to focus on winning and the rest will come.

Teams don't outscore their opponents 124-7 without a little bit of sacrifice, and a whole lot of skill.

When Madrid and Sherwin clicked into the mindset, each found even greater success. They seemingly alternated blowup scoring games before a loss in the season's finale to state-champion Jefferson Academy.

Now the family lineage comes to a halt with the sisters etching their names across the program's history. Without one, the other may not have been as successful. Without a love of soccer, forged by a pitch-addicted father, the two may not have had a chance to inspire one another.

A family forged in soccer, and a program legacy forged in the wake of its lessons. The Mack family and Manitou are a pairing that will be hard to top.