Etchings across Alexia Gonzales' arms when she plays lacrosse or runs track are only part of her motivation to succeed.

The "z8" marked on her arms to honor fallen SWAT officer and family friend, Andrew Peery is used for remembrance and motivation. Her father Ryan's own commitment to law enforcement has taken him away at times but left a motivation too for Alexia to succeed.

The idea of competing in two sports during the same spring season isn't daunting, because the Gonzales household has sought to render daily challenges moot. Alexia has been taught to endure the hardships of life and come away from them with a work ethic that's hard to match.

Morning runs before school were needed to accommodate both sports. This is after Alexia met with her respective coaches to put together a plan for the week — which practice she'll attend and which one she'll conduct on her own time. The only thing she never intended to miss was a lacrosse game.

Every challenge is quickly defeated thanks to the family's mantra: be a "quarter savage." When Alexia's father has to face some of the city's biggest dangers, he goes into them with the statement in his head — he repeats it to his daughters regularly.

Alexia walks off the field with burns all over her arms and legs. She also tends to walk away with a handful of goals and exhaustion from enabling her own savage side.

She finished with 63 goals and carried on the legacy of both her graduated friend, Marielia du Toit and her biggest fan whose life was taken defending others in Peery. And for it, she's also the area's Peak Performer.

The journey into participating in two sports during the same spring season was partially by chance.

When Alexia was in eighth grade, she started running track and found early success. Lacrosse is her main love, but the ability to run with some of her best friends as part of the Banning Lewis running program was enticing.

"I got out of eighth grade and knew I needed to pick one, but I couldn't," Alexia said. "I just enjoyed running so much, and when I got out of the cross country season, I wanted to run track and play lacrosse too."

Banning Lewis and Pine Creek became a singular unit to help her aspirations.

As a freshman, Alexia picked up a lot of tips and tricks while doing both. She wasn't the lacrosse team's leader yet, that was du Toit. The pressure to perform in both hadn't ramped up yet, but she already realized how much planning would be needed to thrive in both, rather than just participate.

So she made regular meetings with both coaches and designed weekly plans. Track meets were less important than lacrosse games. Each meet was an opportunity to qualify for the state meet at Jeffco Stadium, but Alexia was able to do so.

To make up for the lost time on the track, she'd get to Banning Lewis long before school started and begin her run. Instead of tiring her out even further before a full day of school and subsequent lacrosse practice, it became a time of reflection.

"It turned into something that was nice and relaxing before a long day," Alexia said. "I loved it so much that it never felt like a chore — it was something I'd actually get excited for and look forward to."

Pine Creek lacrosse coach Lindsay Mock didn't dread the double duty, either.

She was involved in the planning and knew she would have Alexia around each game. But the work she did in track showed up on the lacrosse field each day.

"She worked so hard in practice and games that none of her teammates ever questioned it," Mock said. "I never wanted to discourage her from doing both, she's so good at them. You'd never know the difference or that she plays both, she could go all day."

Alexia led the Eagles to a 6-1 start in the lacrosse season. During the same stretch, she also competed in three track meets. After an 18-10 win over Conifer on April 6, she won the 800-meter dash and helped with the 4x800 relay just two days later at the Warren Mitchell Invite.

By the season's end, Alexia held top times for Banning Lewis in the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Her 63 goals and nine assists during the same period for Pine Creek nearly matched du Toit's output the year before of 68 goals and seven assists.

Peery and du Toit are role models for Alexia, but the challenge of getting to two schools in one day, and still finding ways to succeed, was a shared effort. Parents from each team pitched in and offered rides. Coaches sought to help out in any way they could.

Ryan would try his best to help but was often called out to help law enforcement. The help came in there, too.

"My husband wants to be there for everything he can, but he can't help getting called out during some events," Alexia's mother Rachel said. "But we still have always had a good time cheering her on and a lot of people come, including a bunch of his SWAT team members."

Peery was among a group of officers that sought to make sure Alexia was supported. Even now, the family rewatches videos of him celebrating her accomplishments. Her mom was in the stands and the SWAT team was always along for the ride. Even Banning Lewis teammates would come for games and vice versa.

The support system around Alexia is what adds to her own strength. She thinks competing in two sports is normal, but is quickly reminded by her mom that it's the opposite.

When you're running with a purpose, the miles get easier. The letter-number combination on her arm reminds her how quickly the miles can go away altogether.

So she's soaking them up, one by one. Even if the sun isn't around to support her during the early hours.