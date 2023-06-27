At only 5-foot-2, Ava Schroeder’s stature is smaller than most of her competitors. But her game is bigger than anyone else’s in the Pikes Peak region.

A Cheyenne Mountain senior, Schroeder played her best golf season in her final year of high school. She won six tournaments and finished the year with an iWanamaker Rating of 0.07. (iWR is a rating system used by iWanamaker that calculates a player’s rank by taking gross scores, course ratings and slope ratings into account).

Schroeder is the 2023 Peak Performer of the Year for girls golf.

“It was the most rewarding of all my seasons,” Schroeder said. “It’s just been really special. I’m really sad to leave.”

As someone shorter than most of her teammates and competitors, Schroeder knew she needed to work harder than everyone else to excel. In addition to spending countless hours on various courses, Schroeder spent significant time in the weight room.

“I put a lot of work in at the gym and I work out a lot,” Schroeder said. “I think that really helps me because I’m smaller to have more strength so I can hit it as far as the girls that are taller. The gym is really important, and it’s a big part for any golfer.”

That dedication in the weight room and on the course paid off for her throughout high school: She improved every season.

After COVID-19 canceled her freshman year, Schroeder recorded six rounds under 80 as a sophomore and finished sixth at state.

Schroeder’s iWR improved four points from sophomore to junior year as Schroeder’s game became more consistent and she recorded a personal-best round of 72. She tied for seventh at state that year.

And as a senior, Schroeder recorded three rounds of 69 and averaged under par. Schroeder tied for third at state, shooting 152 (71-81).

“It didn’t just come. It came with a lot of hard work,” Cheyenne Mountain coach John Carricato said. “That kind of work ethic, not everybody has it.”

Schroeder will be the first to tell you her high-school career didn’t end as planned. She recorded her worst round of the 2023 season in Day 2 of the state tournament after shooting 1-under par on Day 1.

But that only motivates her more as she moves to her next chapter: Playing NCAA Division I golf at University of South Dakota.

“I think it just shows that I need to work even harder,” Schroeder said. “It’s going to be even more difficult in college.”

In Carricato’s coaching career, he has mentored plenty of elite golfers — and he said Schroeder is up there with the best.

“She leaves a legacy where your scoring average is under par for the season. As far as I know, that’s the first time ever for Colorado Springs. That’s a huge legacy,” Carricato said.

Carricato also believes Schroeder’s excellence will carry over to other current and future Cheyenne Mountain golfers.

“It’s going to help them grow and get better for the upcoming season,” Carricato said.

Schroeder said her final summer before moving to the Great Plains will be one of relaxation — with some hard work mixed in.

“Just a lot of hanging out with friends who I’ll miss and, of course, a lot of golf,” Schroeder said.