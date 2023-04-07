First impressions are everything, and Caitlin Kramer's wasn’t ideal.

With two shots already through the air, and none touching the rim, backboard or net she was heckled by new Air Academy coach Christopher Gunn. It was his first time seeing her in action, after hearing from numerous sources that she was the area’s rising star in girls’ basketball.

“This is what they’re talking about, this is you?” Gunn asked Kramer.

She stayed silent, but the look on her face took a turn. Her smile was whisked away with a face that Gunn has now seen multiple times as her coach and knows what it means. It means Kramer has left the building, and what remains has no concern for an opposing team’s feelings or wishes.

The face is her focus. And it’s only spurned by a conversation with herself, as she’s one to do throughout games. Watch a Kobe Bryant game and see the way he spoke to himself throughout games and pushed himself against… himself.

Kramer has her own version, and though her early career in basketball included getting beaten by her brother and made fun of by teammates for a lack of skill, it’s come a long way since. She’s now Peak Performer, representing the best of the area’s standouts on the court. And even that may be mere suggestion of how high she can still go.

"I think she's just a one-of-a-kind type player, she's extremely rare," Gunn said. "It can be hard to tell how much of a leader she is, because she's so quiet. But she's able to empower her teammates without having to be loud and yell.

"Who knows how far she'll be able to go."

Gunn questioned her as a way of motivation after the air balls. They were at the prep school getting in minutes against high school and pre-collegiate athletes, and Kramer proceeded to tear them apart after the early miscues.

It was the same way she found footing against Pueblo East in the season's third game. She scored 33 before upping the ante one game later with 35 points against Vista Ridge. Before she dropped 47 on Rampart, all of Gunn's early concerns were already gone.

Sitting back and enjoying the ride took over.

"In middle school, I was overlooked and wasn't treated like a teammate," Kramer said. "So I just started always trying to prove myself. I was really quiet and insecure about showing what I could do, so I never really did. I really brought myself down, too, and I had to get over that."

Roosevelt wasn't laughing in the 5A playoffs.

The Roughriders, who eventually won the state title over Windsor, had to completely throw away their game plan. They were on the verge of being taken out of the postseason, almost singlehandedly by Kramer.

So they switched their defense and tried a formula for the first time all year.

The silent impact she has on teammates pales in comparison to the nightmares she doles out for opposing coaches. She's over six feet tall and runs the offense like a traditional guard. And she can shoot.

Under the previous coaching staff, she was put into a similar role to all tall girls' basketball players in Southern Colorado: the post.

She was used almost solely on the interior, despite voicing concerns about it limiting her real impact. Gunn knew right away Kramer knew what she was doing, and he just let her do it.

"I think it's such a trend in this area to take away power from bigs and just make them post players," Gunn said. "I never wanted her to be held back from showing what she can do. She's able to be an entire offense, almost by herself with her ability to shoot and see the floor."

Each year after playing varsity as a freshman, she's grown.

The 1,000-point barrier is already in the rearview mirror with a year to go. If she scores the same total points in her senior year as her junior season, Kramer will join the rare, 2,000-point scoring club.

Kramer is ultimately striving to become a Division-I basketball commit. The most recent to do so in the area was Fountain-Fort Carson's Aiyana Mitchell who committed to Vanderbilt.

If the world says it's possible, Kramer considers it probable. And if she doesn't make it, then whichever teams face her next should be worried.

Gunn learned that doubting her is foolhardy. She will simply flip her mind's switch and leave you wondering why your first impression mattered anyway.