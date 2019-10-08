The Lewis-Palmer volleyball team is in the midst of a season unlike any the players on the roster have seen before.
After graduating five of its starting six the Rangers knew entering the season that they would face more adversity than they have in the last three years — in which the program went 86-1 with three state titles.
But one thing remains the same for Lewis-Palmer: Gianna Bartalo.
As a starting libero since her freshman year Bartalo, now a senior, is the only returning member from the 2018 Rangers, and her experience is essential on a court of first-year starters.
“She does everything for the team,” Lewis-Palmer coach Wade Baxter said. “You can see how much ground she covers on the court, she’s our best server and she’s going to be the one to drive us forward.”
Now more than halfway through the season the Rangers are playing with more confidence, on their longest winning streak of the season, extended Tuesday a 3-1 win over Air Academy for their fourth straight.
In a back-and-forth opening set Bartalo stepped to the service line down 14-13, but her presence ignited a seven-point run, which pushed Lewis-Palmer to outscore Air Academy 12-2 in the second half of the set for a 25-16 win.
“I think we just got them off balance so I think the serve does help with that, but the girls were also working really hard taking care of business,” Bartalo said.
The Rangers won the second set 25-17 before Air Academy forged a comeback to win the third 25-17 before a fourth-set battle 25-21 in Lewis-Palmer’s favor.
Senior Danielle Norman led the Rangers with 15 kills, followed by sophomore Kaitlynn Bird with 10. Bartalo, Ally DeLange and Michaela Recker had two aces each.
Norman is ranked second in 4A with 159 kills after patiently waiting for a starting spot.
“Danielle would have been a starter on almost any other team in the state — certainly anybody in 4A,” Baxter said. “But she was log jammed behind some other hitters, so we tried to work her in, sometimes it was left side, sometimes it was right side. It was kind of one of my regrets that I didn’t get her in more last year because she is definitely showing what she can do.”
Bartalo echoed Baxter’s praise for Norman on the front line, and how her work and the rest of the new starters have helped throughout the season.
“The girls are ready to fill in the roles and they’ve been waiting for their turn to make their legacy on Lewis-Palmer volleyball and they are doing a great job of it,” Bartalo said. “Every year it’s a transition for what exactly your role is on the team but the girls are all doing amazing things so it makes my job a lot easier.”