Let's jump-start to the final scene: Coronado's Jenna Ruggaber, in what inevitably became her last high school pitching stint, fired a fastball toward the plate.
The ball quickly sailed over her head.
Game over.
This moment changed Ruggaber. Yes, it was disappointing to allow a walk-off home run to Silver Creek in the Class 4A state playoffs opener in late October, effectively ending the Cougars' historic season, but she took home something big that day.
"Kind of changed my mindset as a pitcher to take every pitch and make sure it's in the right location and not underestimate the skills of the batter," she said. "It was kind of heartbreaking."
Still, Ruggaber had one heck of a season.
Her 17-5 record, 2.93 ERA and 247 strikeouts — third most in the state — earned her The Gazette Preps Softball Peak Performer of the Year honor. She led the 21-5 Cougars to their most victories in one season, a league title and their first appearance in the state playoffs.
"She always set goals for herself," Coronado coach Conrad Gonzales said. "One of her goals was actually get us to state, which was a very big goal. But I knew she had the goods to be a great pitcher. It's just getting it out of her."
Mission: accomplished.
All season, she was a force in the circle. She started off her senior season with an 18-strikeout performance against Canon City; she hit that mark one other time later in the season. In 15 games, she recorded at least 10 strikeouts.
In Coronado's two regional tournament wins over George Washington and Standley Lake, Ruggaber struck out 27 batters. In the Cougars' state playoff game against Silver Creek, she had 11 strikeouts before giving up the walk-off homer.
The Cougars were one of three regional teams to make it to the state tournament; the others were Mesa Ridge and Elizabeth, also in 4A.
Her final prep softball moment made her feel sad and upset for herself, her teammates and coaches, Ruggaber said. But she's using that moment to build on for her playing career as she's set to play for Colby Community College next year.
"I'm going to learn from my past experiences," Ruggaber said. "Just focus on one pitch at a time."