Coronado's softball season ended in heartbreak.
And in some ways, it still hurts.
Just ask coach Conrad Gonzales about his Cougars' Class 4A state tournament run and he'll describe it as "tough." Why? Because they lost 1-0 to Silver Creek on a ninth-inning, walk-off home run.
Looking back, Coronado had quite a season. A historic one, to be exact.
Gonzales guided the Cougars to a program-best 21 wins, a league title and their first state tournament appearance. His efforts landed him this year's Gazette Preps Softball Coach of the Year honor.
Before this season, the Cougars' highest win total was 13.
"I knew we were going to do good," said Gonzales, who was in his fourth season at the helm. "I didn't have a specific number in mind. ... This was actually the first year the girls said, 'Yeah, let's make the playoffs.' It started by winning league and going from there."
Coronado was led by Jenna Ruggaber, a senior pitcher who put up eye-popping numbers all season. She finished with a 17-5 record, a 2.93 ERA and 247 strikeouts, seventh-best in the state and the most for all Pikes Peak region pitchers.
On offense, sophomores Kyla Papenfuss (.385 batting average, 34 RBIs, five home runs) and Savanah Starr (.475 batting average, 36 RBIs, five HRs) led the way.
Though the season ended in heartbreak, Gonzales was proud of what his team accomplished.
"I'm going to miss these girls," he said.