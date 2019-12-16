First team
Pitcher
Jenna Ruggaber, Coronado, sr.: Ruggaber was a hard-to-beat force in the circle, highlighted by her 17-5 record, 2.93 ERA and 247 strikeouts, which ranked her third in the state. She led the Cougars to their first state playoff appearance, only falling to Silver Creek 1-0 on a ninth-inning, walk-off home run in the Class 4A opener. Fifteen times this season, she struck out at least 10 batters in one game.
Kendra Miller, Vista Ridge, sr.: Miller pitched all but one of the Wolves' 23 games this season, winning 11 of them. She boasted a 2.74 ERA and recorded 119 strikeouts. Five of her appearances resulted in shutouts as Vista Ridge completed a perfect 7-0 run in the Class 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Hanna Benoit, Rampart, so.: Benoit did her part on a well-rounded Rams team, considering her 10-1 mark in the circle, 60 strikeouts and 3.76 ERA. Her numbers illustrated that she's a player to watch in the Pikes Peak region during the next two softball seasons.
Catcher
Katrina Robertson, Mesa Ridge, sr.: Robertson was one of the Grizzlies’ top batters this season, thanks to her team-leading .670 batting average and 54 RBIs. She also had four homers, second-best on the roster, all while catching for Kylee Bunnell and Isabella Quintana, who finished with winning records. The Grizzlies finished 8-0 in 4A CSML.
First base
Katie Kelly, Vista Ridge, sr.: Kelly led the Wolves with six homers this season to go along with a .574 batting average, 25 RBIs and 15 doubles in her final prep season. Kelly produced 10 games in which she had at least two RBIs as she finished with a .979 fielding percentage and just three errors.
Second base
Jenisah Mora, Fountain-Fort Carson, so.: Mora was solid throughout the season for the Trojans, finishing with a .508 batting average, 33 hits, 26 RBIs and a pair of home runs. On defense, she had an .896 field percentage. Fountain-Fort Carson outscored opponents 266-196, while holding opponents to single-digit scoring 14 times.
Third base
Savanah Starr, Coronado, so.: Starr was one of two players on the Cougars' roster who hit five homers; the other was Kyla Papenfuss. Starr also had a .475 batting average and 36 RBIs and boasted a .791 fielding percentage.
Shortstop
Torie Bass, Fountain-Fort Carson, jr.: Bass smacked eight home runs this season to go along with a .608 batting average, 48 hits, 29 RBIs and 42 runs scored. She was solid at shortstop, too, thanks to her .848 field percentage with just three errors all season.
Outfield
Jayda Randle, Rampart, jr.: Randle was again solid for the Rams this season, finishing with a .455 batting average, 35 hits, 34 RBIs and five doubles and triples each. Her defense was also impressive, as she had an .871 fielding percentage with only four errors.
Kyla Papenfuss, Coronado, so.: Papenfuss provided offense firepower for the Cougars, thanks to hitting five home runs and 34 RBIs. She hit .385 at the plate with 35 hits, with 11 of them for extra bases. Papenfuss had one of the team's best fielding percentages, at .933, with just one error.
Tiffany Backberg, Falcon, so.: Backberg was the Falcons' best batter, thanks to her .614 batting average, 35 hits, 29 RBIs, 14 doubles and a pair of home runs this season. On defense, she boasted an .846 field percentage to go along with just two errors.
Utility
Brianna Jennings, Rampart, jr.: Jennings hit 12 home runs this season, the most for any player from the Pikes Peak region. Only four others in the state had more. She finished with a .571 batting average, 40 hits, 43 RBIs, eight doubles and seven triples as the Rams outscored opponents 286-142.
Second team
Pitcher
Brina Baysinger, Air Academy, so.
Alexis Alvarado, Fountain-Fort Carson, so.
Kylee Bunnell, Mesa Ridge, sr.
Catcher
Lynia Henry, Coronado, sr.
First base
Michelle Aguirre, Fountain-Fort Carson, sr.
Second base
Olivia Unger, Cheyenne Mountain, sr.
Third base
Kaylee Sheets, Rampart, so.
Shortstop
Jocelyn Garcia, Widefield, sr.
Outfield
Shawnee Phillips, Fountain-Fort Carson, jr.
Savannah Valdez, Widefield, sr.
Hailey Neener, Discovery Canyon, jr.
Utility
Leah Gray, Falcon, sr.
Honorable mention
Air Academy — Evelyn Daub, so.; Abby Litchfield, so.; Angela Smith, jr.; Maliyah Winn, jr.
Canon City — Rylee Gutormson, jr.; Mady Ley, so.; Cara McGeeney, sr.; Jerika Moore, sr.; Brianna Winford, so.
Coronado — Hannah Hoffman, jr.; Bailey LeGere, fr.; Nevaeh Santistevin, sr.
Discovery Canyon — Genesis Andino-Cabrera, jr.; Sidney Bankston, so.; Lauren Davis, jr.; Alli Durnell, so.; Lexi Murphy, fr.
Doherty — Jasmine Costa, jr.; Kaytlynn Garrison, sr.; Angelina LoCricchio, sr.; Aspyn Zuccone, sr.
Elizabeth — Bailey Blanchard, sr.; Mayson Briddle, sr.; Paige Burke, sr.; Hanna Espinoza, fr.; Olivia Holscuh, jr.; Kyle Pfannenstiel, sr.; Abby Schleissman, so.; Chloe Wasielewski, sr.
Falcon — Savannah Massengill, jr.; Ariana Nelson, so.; Addie Platt, sr.; Cheyenne Simpson, jr.
Florence — Alexis Dudley, sr.; Charlotte Hendrickson, fr.; Alli Walker, fr.
Fountain-Fort Carson — Vicky Alvarado, fr.; Mackenzie Cordova, sr.
Harrison — Jasmine Baskin, sr.; Kyanna Craft, sr.; Jadan Gonzalez, sr.; Mikayla Toney, so.
James Irwin — Sierra Finn, so.; Hokulani Lua, sr.; Brianna Manley, jr.; Layla Paet, jr.
Liberty — Megan Dickinson, jr.; Faith Evans, fr.; Denise Villalba, sr.
Lewis-Palmer — Sage Hazelwood, fr.; McKinzie Wade, sr.
Mesa Ridge — Breana Compton, sr.; Aubree Krupp, jr.; Ariadna Martinez, jr.; Solena Ornelas, sr.; Bella Quintana, jr.; Sara Tutton, jr.
Mitchell — Natalie Chapman, jr.; Sophia Dupree, so.; Allee Lentowich, sr.; Maria Torrez, sr.
Palmer — Raelee Chavez, jr.; Dallas Clements, so.; Bryana Lucas, so.
Palmer Ridge — Kahlan Fuller, fr.; Sara Lynch, sr.; Shayna McHugh, so.; Rian VanWinkle, so.
Pine Creek — Peyton Brown, so.; Brynn Jackson, so.; Rachael Jenness, jr.; Jordan Midkiff, sr.
Rampart — Ella Gabriel, sr.; Tarin Thomas, jr.; Kayla Wells, sr.
Sand Creek — Alexis Hernadez, jr.
St. Mary's — Katlyn Long, so.; Morgan Trechter, sr.; Yelena Valentine, jr.; Kayleigh Wallis, jr.
The Classical Academy — Eldaah Asfaw, sr.; Izzy Davis, sr.; Olivia Parris, sr.; Sarah Vaughan, so.; Zoe Wadman, jr.
Widefield — Hannah Hall, jr.; Anna Justus, sr.; Macy Roth, jr.
Woodland Park — Jada Boddy, sr.; Sierra Hilgner, so.; Marin Kleppe, fr.; Dani Thraikill, sr.
Vista Ridge — Madison Copple, sr.; Midori Williams, sr.