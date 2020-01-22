Boys’ basketball
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians (12-0) sit at No. 13 in Colorado, according to MaxPreps, after double-digit wins over Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge. Led by Javonte Johnson (29.2 points per game), Cheyenne Mountain has seven players averaging more than six points.
2. The Vanguard School (8-1)
3. Pine Creek
The Eagles (11-2) have used a 5-0 start to league play to jump into the state’s top 20, sitting 18th, after Monday’s win over Liberty.
4. Manitou Springs (8-2)
5. Harrison (9-2)
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s
The Pirates (9-1) held on to their spot in the state’s top 10, sitting seventh, after an 81-26 win over Pueblo East. St. Mary’s will look to extend its winning streak with games against Buena Vista and Florence this weekend.
2. Sand Creek (11-1)
3. The Vanguard School (8-1)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson
The Trojans (11-1) sit one spot outside the top 25 after Tuesday’s win over Coronado. Fountain-Fort Carson is the area’s top-ranked 5A program.
5. Falcon (10-3)
Ice hockey
1. Doherty (10-0)
2. Pine Creek
The Eagles (8-0-1) outscored opponents 55-13, heading into Tuesday night’s showdown with Doherty.
3. Rampart (5-4)
Girls’ swimming and diving
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians won the Hornet Invitational in Pueblo on Friday by nearly 200 points.
2. Rampart
3. Lewis-Palmer
Wrestling
1. Mesa Ridge
The Grizzlies came in sixth in Class 4A, according to On The Mat’s Week 7 rankings, the highest ranking of any area team.
2. Pine Creek
3. Cheyenne Mountain