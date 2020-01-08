Boys’ basketball
1. Evangelical Christian
The Eagles received the top billing among local teams, 17th in the state, after a 6-0 start to the season. The Eagles have won all of their games by at least 18 points.
2. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians come in at No. 24 in the state behind a 7-0 start. Cheyenne Mountain has shown it can win close games of late, beating Pueblo East by five and Pueblo County by four.
3. Harrison (5-1)
4. Lewis-Palmer (5-2)
5. St. Mary’s (6-1)
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s
The two-time defending Class 3A state champions earned the area’s top spot from MaxPreps, coming in at No. 9 after a 6-1 start to the season. The Pirates’ only loss is to 5A program Cherry Creek.
2. The Vanguard School (6-0)
3. Fountain-Fort Carson
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Trojans come in at No. 26 in the state. The top-ranked local 5A program owns close league wins over Pine Creek and Palmer.
4. Sand Creek (6-1)
5. Air Academy (5-2)
Ice hockey
1. Pine Creek
The Eagles are perched atop the Summit League after a 5-0 start, including three wins in conference play. Pine Creek has outscored opponents 32-9 so far.
2. Doherty
The Spartans lead the Apex League with a 3-0 record and have outscored opponents 27-9 over five wins to start the season.
3. Rampart (4-3)
Girls’ Swimming and diving
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians won their home meet with 494 points, beating Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek which finished third and fourth, respectively.
2. Rampart
3. Lewis-Palmer