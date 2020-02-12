Boys’ basketball
1. Pine Creek (16-3)
The Eagles reclaimed the Pikes Peak region’s top spot, according to MaxPreps, despite losing their only contest last week, a 41-37 defeat at Doherty. Pine Creek comes in at No. 17 in the state rankings, two spots ahead of Cheyenne Mountain.
2. Cheyenne Mountain (18-1)
3. The Vanguard School (13-1)
4. Manitou Springs (13-3)
5. Harrison (14-4)
The Panthers, No. 38 in the state, round out the area’s top five. A loss to Widefield on Monday dropped the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League-leading Panthers to 9-2 in league play with the Gladiators (11-6, 8-2) responsible for both losses.
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (16-1)
2. Sand Creek (17-1)
The Scorpions used wins over Pueblo Centennial, Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain last week make it a tight race for the area’s top spot. St. Mary’s is No. 9 in the state rankings, while Sand Creek sits 11th.
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (13-1)
4. The Vanguard School (13-1)
The Coursers give the region four teams in the top 15, sitting one spot behind No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson, heading into a stretch where they play Colorado Springs Christian, Salida and James Irwin in the next three days.
5. Air Academy (11-5)
Ice hockey
1. Doherty (15-0-1)
The Spartans remained unbeaten and increased their goal differential to plus-66 after beating Woodland Park, 6-1, last week. Doherty closes the regular season against Liberty and Air Academy.
2. Pine Creek (14-0-2)
3. Rampart (8-6)
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians won the last event to hold off Lewis-Palmer in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference meet. Cheyenne Mountain finished with 596 points to the Rangers’ 588.
2. Rampart
The Rams won all 12 events and dominated the Colorado Springs Metro League championships and sit No. 2 in 4A, according to CHSAA’s latest rankings.
3. Lewis-Palmer
Wrestling
1. Mesa Ridge
The Grizzlies hold down the area’s top spot heading into regionals this weekend.
2. Cheyenne Mountain
3. Discovery Canyon