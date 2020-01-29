Boys’ basketball
1. Pine Creek
The Eagles (15-2) went to Western Kansas and went 3-0 to win the championship at the Orange and Black Classic and were rewarded by MaxPreps. Pine Creek jumped to No. 10 in the statewide rankings ahead of Wednesday’s league game against Coronado.
2. Cheyenne Mountain (15-0)
3. Vanguard
The 11-1 Coursers sit two spots behind Cheyenne Mountain, which is No. 15, in the state rankings to give the region three teams, in three classifications, in Colorado’s top 20.
4. Manitou Springs (10-2)
5. Harrison (11-3)
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (11-1)
2. Sand Creek (11-1)
3. The Vanguard School (10-1)
Wins over Lamar and Trinidad helped the Coursers move into the state’s top 15, sitting behind No. 7 St. Mary’s and No. 11 Sand Creek among area teams.
4. Fountain-Fort Carson
The 12-1 Trojans, the area’s top ranked 5A team, moved into the state’s top 25 after beating Rampart on Tuesday.
5. Falcon (10-3)
Ice hockey
1. Doherty (12-0-1)
The Spartans (12-0-1) used three third-period goals to tie with Pine Creek last week to stay atop the area rankings. Doherty then went out and beat Aspen (1-0) and Palmer (5-1).
2. Pine Creek (9-0-2)
3. Lewis-Palmer (5-2-1)
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians improved to 4-0 in dual meets after beating Air Academy last week. They will look to go 5-0 against Lewis-Palmer on Wednesday.
2. Rampart
3. Lewis-Palmer
Wrestling
1. Mesa Ridge
The Grizzlies won the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships with 205.5 points, three more than Cheyenne Mountain, after Isaiah Brown won an 11-10 decision in the 152-pound championship, the tournament’s final bout.
2. Cheyenne Mountain
3. Pine Creek