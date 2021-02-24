Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps, CHSAA coaches poll and other Colorado high school sports polls. Records and statistics reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Wednesday.
RANKINGS
Boys’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (8-0)
2. Manitou Springs (10-0)
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (7-1)
4. Peyton (7-1)
5. Doherty (7-2)
On the cusp: Lewis-Palmer (4-1) is ranked fifth in the Class 4A coaches poll and 10th in MaxPreps’ 4A boys’ basketball rankings. The Rangers are ranked 58th in the statewide MaxPreps boys’ basketball rankings. Tuesday Lewis-Palmer interjected itself in the highly contested race for the 5A/4A PPAC crown with a win over Liberty, who last week led the conference.
Notes: Tuesday Pikes Peak No. 3 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 5 Doherty battled in an important 5A/4A PPAC game with the Trojans coming out on top of a double-overtime thriller, 73-72. Fountain-Fort Carson is ranked 10th in MaxPreps’ 5A boys’ rankings, while Doherty is 14th. In the CHSAA coaches poll, Doherty is ranked 13th and Fountain-Fort Carson is unranked, but has received the most votes of any 5A unranked team.
St. Mary’s is ranked No. 1 overall in the Colorado boys’ MaxPreps rankings, and in the Class 3A coaches poll, receiving 16 first-place votes. Manitou Springs is No. 3 in the 3A coaches poll. The two Tri-Peaks rivals will meet in the final regular-season game next week.
Girls’ basketball
1. Vanguard (8-0)
2. Falcon (10-0)
3. Doherty (8-1)
4. The Classical Academy (9-2)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (6-2)
On the cusp: Canon City is ranked eighth in the 4A CHSAA coaches poll with the Tigers’ only loss coming from TCA, which is ranked seventh by coaches. Canon City is ranked 54th in the statewide MaxPreps computer rankings and 12th in the 4A MaxPreps rankings. Palmer Ridge (8-2) is ranked 48th in MaxPreps and 12th in the 4A coaches poll.
Notes: Unbeaten Vanguard moved its way to No. 1 in the statewide MaxPreps rankings this week and received 17 first-place votes in the Class 3A coaches poll. In 4A, Falcon received five first-place votes in the coaches poll and is ranked fourth. The Classical Academy is seventh followed by Canon City in eighth.
Ice Hockey
1. Cheyenne Mountain (4-0)
2. Woodland Park (2-1)
3. Doherty (3-2)
4. Rampart (2-2)
5. Palmer (2-2)
LEADERS
Boys’ basketball
SCORING
1. Rayzel Cunningham, jr., Coronado (24.3 ppg)
2. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (23.5 ppg)
3. Kaleb Mondragon, jr., Ellicott (21.8 ppg)
4. Mason Black, jr., Falcon (21.5 ppg)
5. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (21.3 ppg)
6. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (21.1 ppg)
Notes: Coronado’s Rayzel Cunningham jumped up to No. 1 after scoring a combined 60 points through two games last week. The 6-foot-1 junior had 29 points against Mesa Ridge and 31 against Harrison.
REBOUNDS
1. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (13 rpg)
2. Brandon Eglinton, sr., Calhan (12.9 rpg)
3. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (11.9 rpg)
4. Devante Johnson, jr., Atlas Prep (11.8 rpg)
5. Isiah Johnson, sr., Atlas Prep (10.6 rpg)
6. Kaleb Mondragon, jr., Ellicott (10.5 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (10.5 apg)
2. Hunter Gotschall, so., Calhan (8.3 apg)
3. Michael Kim, so., Evangelical Christian (6.3 apg)
4. Jalen Austin, sr., Coronado (5.4 apg)
4. Cole Bowen, sr., Rampart (5.4 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (91.5 ppg)
2. Rampart (85.8 ppg)
3. Doherty (72.4 ppg)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (67.8 ppg)
5. Falcon (66.4 ppg)
Girls’ basketball
SCORING
1. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (27.2 ppg)
2. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand creek (23.7 ppg)
3. Ellie Hartman, jr., St. Mary’s (19.2 ppg)
4. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (17.9 ppg)
5. Payton Sterk, jr., Doherty (17.7 ppg)
Notes: Moore increased her average from last week’s 24 points per game, to 27 following two 30-point games last week. Moore scored 33 points against Widefield and 38 of her team’s 42 points against Coronado.
REBOUNDS
1. Emily Till, jr., Canon City (13.6 rpg)
2. Kaelen Boyles, sr., The Classical Academy (13.3 rpg)
3. Anila Owens, so., Cheyenne Mountain (12.6 rpg)
4. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (11.9 rpg)
5. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (11.3 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Hailey Blanchard, so., Vanguard (7 apg)
2. Rylie McMullen, jr., Palmer Ridge (4.9 apg)
3. Madelyn Ley, jr., Canon City (4.8 apg)
4. Billie Fiore, jr., Falcon (4.6 apg)
5. Ariana Reyes, sr., Sierra (4.5 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (70 ppg)
2. Vanguard (67.9 ppg)
3. Falcon (62.7 ppg)
4. Doherty (60.1 ppg)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (56.4 ppg)
Ice Hockey
GOALS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (13 goals)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (10 goals)
3. Jake Geronazzo, Coronado (6 goals)
3. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (6 goals)
5. Brandon McIlhany, Liberty (5 goals)
ASSISTS
1. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (7 assists)
1. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (7 assists)
3. Parker Taranto, Woodland Park (6 assists)
4. Joshua Gokey, Doherty (5 assists)
4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (5 assists)
4. Will Stone, Palmer (5 assists)
4. Michael Barber, Rampart (5 assists)
4. Noah Miller, Rampart (5 assists)
4. Sean Melnyk, Rampart (5 assists)
4. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (5 assists)
POINTS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (18 points)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (13 points)
3. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (12 points)
4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (11 points)
5. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (10 points)
5. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (10 points)
SAVES
1. Stratton Miller, Pine Creek (183 saves)
2. Jeth Fogg, Doherty (150 saves)
3. Evan Burgess, Palmer (129 saves)
4. Brendan McLane, Lewis-Palmer (96 saves)
5. Syd Dahl, Rampart (95 saves)
GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE (TEAM)
1. Cheyenne Mountain (1.50)
2. Doherty (3.71)
3. Rampart (4)
4. Woodland Park (4.67)
5. Air Academy (5.75)
Boys’ Wrestling
Top local wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
106 - Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge
113 - Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge
120 - Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer
126 - Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain
132 - Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
138 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
145 - James Brown, Peyton
152 - Ben Nagel, Coronado
160 - Aydin Rix McElhinney, Falcon
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek/Mitchell Nowlan, Coronado
182 - Soren Herzog, Cheyenne Mountain
195 - Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain
220 - Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain
285 - Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge
Notes: Class 4A 170-pound rankings are stacked with local talent. Coronado’s Mitchell Nowlan is ranked No. 1, followed by Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane and Falcon’s Josiah Aldinger in second and third, respectively.
Girls’ Wrestling
Top local wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
100 - Mia Hargrove, Palmer Ridge
105 - Maggie Marjerrison, Mesa Ridge
111 - Bella Cross, Mesa Ridge
118 - Shenin Steele, Lewis-Palmer
127 - Sarah Savidge, Doherty
136 - Victoria Guinard, Doherty
147 - Hailey Knapp, Doherty
161 - Chloe Donegan, Manitou Springs
185 - Amya Norman, Vista Ridge
215 - McKenna Reynolds, Vista Ridge