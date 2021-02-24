Wrestling 4.jpg

Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps, CHSAA coaches poll and other Colorado high school sports polls. Records and statistics reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Wednesday.

RANKINGS

Boys’ basketball

1. St. Mary’s (8-0)

2. Manitou Springs (10-0)

3. Fountain-Fort Carson (7-1)

4. Peyton (7-1)

5. Doherty (7-2)

On the cusp: Lewis-Palmer (4-1) is ranked fifth in the Class 4A coaches poll and 10th in MaxPreps’ 4A boys’ basketball rankings. The Rangers are ranked 58th in the statewide MaxPreps boys’ basketball rankings. Tuesday Lewis-Palmer interjected itself in the highly contested race for the 5A/4A PPAC crown with a win over Liberty, who last week led the conference.

Notes: Tuesday Pikes Peak No. 3 Fountain-Fort Carson and No. 5 Doherty battled in an important 5A/4A PPAC game with the Trojans coming out on top of a double-overtime thriller, 73-72. Fountain-Fort Carson is ranked 10th in MaxPreps’ 5A boys’ rankings, while Doherty is 14th. In the CHSAA coaches poll, Doherty is ranked 13th and Fountain-Fort Carson is unranked, but has received the most votes of any 5A unranked team.

St. Mary’s is ranked No. 1 overall in the Colorado boys’ MaxPreps rankings, and in the Class 3A coaches poll, receiving 16 first-place votes. Manitou Springs is No. 3 in the 3A coaches poll. The two Tri-Peaks rivals will meet in the final regular-season game next week.

Girls’ basketball

1. Vanguard (8-0)

2. Falcon (10-0)

3. Doherty (8-1)

4. The Classical Academy (9-2)

5. Fountain-Fort Carson (6-2)

On the cusp: Canon City is ranked eighth in the 4A CHSAA coaches poll with the Tigers’ only loss coming from TCA, which is ranked seventh by coaches. Canon City is ranked 54th in the statewide MaxPreps computer rankings and 12th in the 4A MaxPreps rankings. Palmer Ridge (8-2) is ranked 48th in MaxPreps and 12th in the 4A coaches poll.

Notes: Unbeaten Vanguard moved its way to No. 1 in the statewide MaxPreps rankings this week and received 17 first-place votes in the Class 3A coaches poll. In 4A, Falcon received five first-place votes in the coaches poll and is ranked fourth. The Classical Academy is seventh followed by Canon City in eighth.

Ice Hockey

1. Cheyenne Mountain (4-0)

2. Woodland Park (2-1)

3. Doherty (3-2)

4. Rampart (2-2)

5. Palmer (2-2)

LEADERS

Boys’ basketball

SCORING

1. Rayzel Cunningham, jr., Coronado (24.3 ppg)

2. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (23.5 ppg)

3. Kaleb Mondragon, jr., Ellicott (21.8 ppg)

4. Mason Black, jr., Falcon (21.5 ppg)

5. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (21.3 ppg)

6. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (21.1 ppg)

Notes: Coronado’s Rayzel Cunningham jumped up to No. 1 after scoring a combined 60 points through two games last week. The 6-foot-1 junior had 29 points against Mesa Ridge and 31 against Harrison.

REBOUNDS

1. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (13 rpg)

2. Brandon Eglinton, sr., Calhan (12.9 rpg)

3. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (11.9 rpg)

4. Devante Johnson, jr., Atlas Prep (11.8 rpg)

5. Isiah Johnson, sr., Atlas Prep (10.6 rpg)

6. Kaleb Mondragon, jr., Ellicott (10.5 rpg)

ASSISTS

1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (10.5 apg)

2. Hunter Gotschall, so., Calhan (8.3 apg)

3. Michael Kim, so., Evangelical Christian (6.3 apg)

4. Jalen Austin, sr., Coronado (5.4 apg)

4. Cole Bowen, sr., Rampart (5.4 apg)

POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)

1. St. Mary’s (91.5 ppg)

2. Rampart (85.8 ppg)

3. Doherty (72.4 ppg)

4. Fountain-Fort Carson (67.8 ppg)

5. Falcon (66.4 ppg)

Girls’ basketball

SCORING

1. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (27.2 ppg)

2. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand creek (23.7 ppg)

3. Ellie Hartman, jr., St. Mary’s (19.2 ppg)

4. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (17.9 ppg)

5. Payton Sterk, jr., Doherty (17.7 ppg)

Notes: Moore increased her average from last week’s 24 points per game, to 27 following two 30-point games last week. Moore scored 33 points against Widefield and 38 of her team’s 42 points against Coronado.

REBOUNDS

1. Emily Till, jr., Canon City (13.6 rpg)

2. Kaelen Boyles, sr., The Classical Academy (13.3 rpg)

3. Anila Owens, so., Cheyenne Mountain (12.6 rpg)

4. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (11.9 rpg)

5. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (11.3 rpg)

ASSISTS

1. Hailey Blanchard, so., Vanguard (7 apg)

2. Rylie McMullen, jr., Palmer Ridge (4.9 apg)

3. Madelyn Ley, jr., Canon City (4.8 apg)

4. Billie Fiore, jr., Falcon (4.6 apg)

5. Ariana Reyes, sr., Sierra (4.5 apg)

POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)

1. St. Mary’s (70 ppg)

2. Vanguard (67.9 ppg)

3. Falcon (62.7 ppg) 

4. Doherty (60.1 ppg)

5. Fountain-Fort Carson (56.4 ppg)

Ice Hockey

GOALS

1. Will Stone, Palmer (13 goals)

2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (10 goals)

3. Jake Geronazzo, Coronado (6 goals)

3. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (6 goals)

5. Brandon McIlhany, Liberty (5 goals)

ASSISTS

1. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (7 assists)

1. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (7 assists)

3. Parker Taranto, Woodland Park (6 assists)

4. Joshua Gokey, Doherty (5 assists)

4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (5 assists)

4. Will Stone, Palmer (5 assists)

4. Michael Barber, Rampart (5 assists)

4. Noah Miller, Rampart (5 assists)

4. Sean Melnyk, Rampart (5 assists)

4. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (5 assists)

POINTS

1. Will Stone, Palmer (18 points)

2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (13 points)

3. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (12 points)

4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (11 points)

5. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (10 points)

5. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (10 points)

SAVES

1. Stratton Miller, Pine Creek (183 saves)

2.  Jeth Fogg, Doherty (150 saves)

3. Evan Burgess, Palmer (129 saves)

4. Brendan McLane, Lewis-Palmer (96 saves)

5. Syd Dahl, Rampart (95 saves)

GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE (TEAM)

1. Cheyenne Mountain (1.50)

2. Doherty (3.71)

3. Rampart (4)

4. Woodland Park (4.67)

5. Air Academy (5.75)

Boys’ Wrestling

Top local wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.

106 - Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge

113 - Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge

120 - Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer

126 - Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain

132 - Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon

138 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park

145 - James Brown, Peyton

152 - Ben Nagel, Coronado

160 - Aydin Rix McElhinney, Falcon

170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek/Mitchell Nowlan, Coronado

182 - Soren Herzog, Cheyenne Mountain

195 - Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain

220 - Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain

285 - Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge

Notes: Class 4A 170-pound rankings are stacked with local talent. Coronado’s Mitchell Nowlan is ranked No. 1, followed by Discovery Canyon’s Dylan Ruane and Falcon’s Josiah Aldinger in second and third, respectively.

Girls’ Wrestling

Top local wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.

100 - Mia Hargrove, Palmer Ridge

105 - Maggie Marjerrison, Mesa Ridge

111 - Bella Cross, Mesa Ridge

118 - Shenin Steele, Lewis-Palmer

127 - Sarah Savidge, Doherty

136 - Victoria Guinard, Doherty

147 - Hailey Knapp, Doherty

161 - Chloe Donegan, Manitou Springs

185 - Amya Norman, Vista Ridge

215 - McKenna Reynolds, Vista Ridge