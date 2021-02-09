Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps, CHSAA coaches poll and other Colorado high school sports polls. Records and statistics reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update on Tuesday at noon.
RANKINGS
Boys’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (4-0)
2. Doherty (4-0)
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-0)
4. Manitou Springs (4-0)
5. Colorado Springs Christian (3-1)
Notes: St. Mary’s is ranked as the No. 2 boys’ basketball team in Colorado according to MaxPrep’s computer rankings, which analyzes team’s records, quality wins and strength of schedule. The Pirates were ranked second in CHSAA’s latest Class 3A coaches poll, and received 10 votes for No. 1. Three of our five teams in this week’s Pikes Peak rankings, St. Mary’s, Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs Christian, compete in the 3A Tri-Peaks league. Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson represent 5A/4A PPAC.
Girls’ basketball
1. Falcon (5-0)
2. Vanguard (4-0)
3. The Classical Academy (5-1)
4. St. Mary’s (4-0)
5. Doherty (3-1)
Notes: Falcon received five first-place votes this week in the CHSAA coaches poll and is the fourth-ranked team in Colorado regardless of classification according to MaxPrep’s computer. The undefeated Falcons handed No. 3 TCA its first loss last week in a three-point win to stay atop the 4A CSML-North rankings.
Ice Hockey
1. Cheyenne Mountain (3-0)
2. Doherty (3-2)
3. Woodland Park (2-1)
4. Rampart (2-2)
5. Palmer (2-2)
Notes: Undefeated Cheyenne Mountain is ranked second in Class 4A according to the CHSAA coaches poll and leads the 4A South conference. Doherty dropped out of the Class 5A coaches poll this week after suffering a loss to defending state champions Valor Christian and league opponent Mountain Vista. Woodland Park’s only loss comes from undefeated Cheyenne Mountain, but will have a chance at redemption next week in their second league game against the Indians.
LEADERS
Boys’ basketball
SCORING
1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (27.3 ppg)
2. Mason Black, jr., Falcon (23 ppg)
3. Tyler Edwards, sr., Rampart (23 ppg)
4. Rayzel Cunningham, jr., Coronado (22.2 ppg)
5. Jordan McKay, jr., Liberty (21.5 ppg)
REBOUNDS
1. Brandon Eglinton, sr., Calhan (16 rpg)
2. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (13.4 rpg)
3. Devante Johnson, jr., Atlas Prep (12 rpg)
4. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (10.3 rpg)
5. Jordan McKay, jr., Liberty (10.3 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (11 apg)
2. Hunter Gotschall, so., Calhan (7.7 apg)
3. Cole Bowen, sr., Rampart (6.5 apg)
4. Divante Lynch, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (5 apg)
5. Jalen Austin, sr., Coronado (4.8 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (96.5 ppg)
2. Rampart (94.8 ppg)
3. Doherty (77.8 ppg)
4. Falcon (68.8 ppg)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (66.8 ppg)
Notes: St. Mary’s and Rampart are the highest-scoring teams in the state. The 4-0 Pirates have scored over 100 points twice and Rampart surpassed 100 points in its opener, and has scored more than 80 each game since.
Girls’ basketball
SCORING
1. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (24.3 ppg)
2. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand creek (23.5 ppg)
3. Juliana Garcia, so., Vanguard (18.8 ppg)
4. Payton Sterk, jr., Doherty (18.5 ppg)
5. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (18 ppg)
REBOUNDS
1. Anila Owens, so., Cheyenne Mountain (14.5 rpg)
2. Kaelen Boyles, sr., The Classical Academy (12.3 rpg)
3. Emily Till, jr., Canon City (11.8 rpg)
4. Ciera Bowens, jr., Mesa Ridge (11.3 rpg)
5. Jaide Howell, sr., Sierra (10.8 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Hailey Blanchard, so., Vanguard (8 apg)
2. Rylie McMullen, jr., Palmer Ridge (5.6 apg)
3. Madelyn Ley, jr., Canon City (5.2 apg)
4. Paige Gowen, sr., Peyton (4.3 apg)
4. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand Creek (4.3 apg)
6. Grace Allen, so., Manitou Springs (4 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (73.3 ppg)
2. Vanguard (70 ppg)
3. Doherty (59 ppg)
4. Falcon (57.6 ppg)
Ice Hockey
GOALS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (10 goals)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (8 goals)
3. Jake Geronazzo, Coronado (6 goals)
4. Brandon McIlhany, Liberty (5 goals)
4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (5 goals)
4. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (5 goals)
ASSISTS
1. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (6 assists)
1. Parker Taranto, Woodland Park (6 assists)
3. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (5 assists)
3. Will Stone, Palmer (5 assists)
3. Michael Barber, Rampart (5 assists)
3. Noah Miller, Rampart (5 assists)
3. Sean Melnyk, Rampart (5 assists)
3. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (5 assists)
3. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (5 assists)
POINTS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (15 points)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (10 points)
2. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (10 points)
2. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (10 points)
5. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (9 points)
5. Noah Miller, Rampart (9 points)
SAVES
1. Evan Burgess, Palmer (129 saves)
2. Jeth Fogg, Doherty (118 saves)
3. Syd Dahl, Rampart (95 saves)
4. Brendan McLane, Lewis-Palmer (66 saves)
5. Evan Hoehne, Liberty (57 saves)
GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE (TEAM)
1. Cheyenne Mountain (1.67)
2. Doherty (3.8)
3. Rampart (4)
4. Pine Creek (4.22)
5. Woodland Park (4.67)
Boys’ Wrestling
Top area wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
106 - Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge
113 - Trevor Culross, Discovery Canyon
120 - Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer
126 - Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain
132 - Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
138 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
145 - James Brown, Peyton
152 - Ben Nagel, Coronado
160 - Dylan Duane, Discovery Canyon
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Soren Herzog, Cheyenne Mountain
195 - Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain
220 - Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain
285 - Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge
Girls’ Wrestling
Top area wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
100 - Nadiya Trujillo, Sierra
105 - Bella Cross, Mesa Ridge
111 - Shayla Valdez, Doherty
118 - Angelique Norman, Vista Ridge
127 - Sarah Savidge, Doherty
136 - Aminah Hunter, Doherty
147 - Hailey Ahsmuhs, Sierra
161 - Chloe Donegan, Manitou Springs
185 - Becca Frazer, Doherty
215 - Michalia Moore, Doherty