Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps, CHSAA coaches poll and other Colorado high school sports polls. Records and statistics reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Tuesday.
RANKINGS
Boys’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (10-0)
2. Manitou Springs (12-0)
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (8-1)
4. Peyton (8-1)
5. Colorado Springs Christian (8-3)
Notes: Saturday the area’s top two boys’ basketball teams will battle in a regular-season finale for the 3A Tri-Peaks championship. St. Mary’s will travel to Manitou Springs at 7 p.m. as the last two remaining undefeated teams in Class 3A. St. Mary’s is ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and the CHSAA coaches poll, receiving 20 first-place votes. Manitou Springs is No. 3 in 3A according to MaxPreps, and ranked fourth by CHSAA coaches.
Fountain-Fort Carson has a chance to claim the 5A/4A PPAC title this week with two more league games on the docket. The Trojans have won four straight, including an overtime win over nonleague Pueblo South, and a double-overtime victory over Doherty last week.
Colorado Springs Christian joins the Pikes Peak rankings this week. The Lions earned four straight wins last week, but fell to Manitou Springs on Monday.
Girls’ basketball
1. Vanguard (11-0)
2. Doherty (10-1)
3. Falcon (11-0)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (7-2)
5. Palmer Ridge (9-3)
Notes: Doherty and Vanguard each aim to clinch respective league championships in the final week of the regular season. Both teams have two conference games left in the season and remain undefeated in league play. Vanguard is the only undefeated team left in Class 3A, is ranked second in the state overall, and first in the CHSAA coaches poll, receiving 20 first-place votes. Doherty is ranked 10th in 5A by Colorado coaches. Falcon, which clinched its league title last week, is ranked fourth in Class 4A, receiving three first-place votes. The Falcons are one of two teams left in 4A to remain undefeated.
Ice Hockey
1. Cheyenne Mountain (6-0)
2. Rampart (3-4)
3. Woodland Park (3-2)
4. Doherty (3-5)
5. Palmer (3-2)
Notes: Cheyenne Mountain is the top-ranked team in Class 4A according to the CHSAA coaches poll. The Indians received three first-place votes, but are chased by Crested Butte (8-0), which received four first-place votes.
LEADERS
Boys’ basketball
SCORING
1. Rayzel Cunningham, jr., Coronado (22.8 ppg)
1. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (22.8 ppg)
3. Mason Black, jr., Falcon (22.6 ppg)
4. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (21.6 ppg)
5. Jordan McKay, jr., Liberty (21.2 ppg)
REBOUNDS
1. Brandon Eglinton, sr., Calhan (12.8 rpg)
2. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (12.7 rpg)
3. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (12.2 rpg)
4. Jordan McKay, jr., Liberty (10.7 rpg)
5. Devante Johnson, jr., Atlas Prep (10.3 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (10.2 apg)
2. Hunter Gotschall, so., Calhan (8.3 apg)
3. Michael Kim, so., Evangelical Christian (6.3 apg)
4. Max Howery, fr., St. Mary’s (6 apg)
5. Jalen Austin, sr., Coronado (5.8 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (91.6 ppg)
2. Rampart (83.2 ppg)
3. Sand Creek (69.6 ppg)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (67.8 ppg)
5. Doherty (67.7 ppg)
Girls’ basketball
SCORING
1. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (28.6 ppg)
2. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand Creek (24.2 ppg)
3. Ellie Hartman, jr., St. Mary’s (20.4 ppg)
4. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (17.9 ppg)
5. Hannah Burg, sr., Falcon (17.5)
Notes: Moore is ranked 22nd nationally.
REBOUNDS
1. Kaelen Boyles, sr., The Classical Academy (13.7 rpg)
2. Emily Till, jr., Canon City (13.4 rpg)
3. Anila Owens, so., Cheyenne Mountain (12.8 rpg)
4. Jaiden Monger, sr., Calhan (12.4 rpg)
5. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (11.9 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Hailey Blanchard, so., Vanguard (6.4 apg)
2. Ariana Reyes, sr., Sierra (4.7 apg)
3. Rylie McMullen, jr., Palmer Ridge (4.5 apg)
3. Billie Fiore, jr., Falcon (4.5 apg)
5. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand Creek (4.3 apg)
5. Madelyn Ley, jr., Canon City (4.3 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. Vanguard (69.2 ppg)
2. St. Mary’s (68.2 ppg)
3. Falcon (61.9 ppg)
4. The Classical Academy (58.5 ppg)
5. Doherty (58 ppg)
Ice Hockey
GOALS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (13 goals)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (12 goals)
3. Hayden Winkelman, Rampart (9 goals)
3. Noah Miller, Rampart (9 goals)
5. Noah Bonnett, Cheyenne Mountain (8 goals)
ASSISTS
1. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (10 assists)
2. Parker Taranto, Woodland Park (8 assists)
3. Joshua Gokey, Doherty (7 assists)
3. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (7 assists)
3. Nicholas Hallee, Cheyenne Mountain (7 assists)
6. Garrett Bogan, Doherty (6 assists)
6. Chase Chapman, Doherty (6 assists)
6. Brayden Bailey, Doherty (6 assists)
6. Sean Melnyk, Rampart (6 assists)
6. Mitchell Lewis, Cheyenne Mountain (6 assists)
POINTS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (18 points)
1. Chase Chapman, Doherty (18 points)
3. Noah Miller, Rampart (14 points)
4. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (13 points)
4. Noah Bonnett, Cheyenne Mountain (13 points)
4. Nicholas Hallee, Cheyenne Mountain (13 points)
SAVES
1. Syd Dahl, Rampart (190 saves)
2. Stratton Miller, Pine Creek (183 saves)
3. Damon Loconte, Coronado (167 saves)
4. Jeth Fogg, Doherty (150 saves)
5. Evan Burgess, Palmer (129 saves)
GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE (TEAM)
1. Cheyenne Mountain (1.50)
2. Doherty (3.67)
3. Rampart (4.62)
4. Woodland Park (5.35)
5. Liberty (6.5)
5. Air Academy (6.5)
Boys’ Wrestling
Top area wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
106 - Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge/Anthony Isek, Colorado Springs Christian
113 - Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge
120 - Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer
126 - Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain
132 - Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
138 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
145 - James Brown, Peyton/Javani Mojoor, Falcon
152 - Ben Nagel, Coronado/Clint Brown, Peyton
160 - Aydin Rix McElhinney, Falcon
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek/Mitchell Nowlan, Coronado
182 - Soren Herzog, Cheyenne Mountain/Jake Hustoles, James Irwin
195 - Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain
220 - Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain
285 - Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge
Girls’ Wrestling
Top area wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
100 - Mia Hargrove, Palmer Ridge
105 - Maggie Marjerrison, Mesa Ridge
111 - Bella Cross, Mesa Ridge
118 - Shenin Steele, Lewis-Palmer
127 - Sarah Savidge, Doherty
136 - Victoria Guinard, Doherty
147 - Hailey Knapp, Doherty
161 - Chloe Donegan, Manitou Springs
185 - Taylor Knox, Calhan
215 - McKenna Reynolds, Vista Ridge