Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps, CHSAA coaches poll and other Colorado high school sports polls. Records and statistics reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Tuesday.
RANKINGS
Boys’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (7-0)
2. Manitou Springs (7-0)
3. Rampart (5-1)
4. Peyton (5-1)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1)
Notes: St. Mary’s remains atop the Pikes Peak rankings and this week moved to No. 1 in Class 3A in the CHSAA coaches poll, receiving nine first-place votes. This week undefeated Manitou Springs moves up to No. 2 in the Pikes Peak rankings and is No. 3 in CHSAA’s coaching poll in 3A. The Pirates and Mustangs are the only two undefeated teams remaining in 3A Tri-Peaks and will face off next week for what will likely be a battle for the conference crown.
Peyton joins the boys’ basketball rankings after going 3-0 last week with wins over Dolores Huerta, Fowler and Sanford.
Girls’ basketball
1. Vanguard (6-0)
2. Falcon (7-0)
3. Doherty (6-1)
4. The Classical Academy (7-1)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1)
Notes: Vanguard jumped from No. 2 to No. 1 in our Pikes Peak rankings, and is ranked as the No. 2 girls’ basketball team in the state according to MaxPreps computer rankings. The Coursers were also voted No. 1 in the latest CHSAA coaches poll for 3A, receiving seven first-place votes. Falcon, which previously held the local No. 1 spot, remains undefeated and will face No. 4 TCA this week.
Ice Hockey
1. Cheyenne Mountain (4-0)
2. Woodland Park (2-1)
3. Doherty (3-2)
4. Rampart (2-2)
5. Palmer (2-2)
Notes: Undefeated Cheyenne Mountain remains in second in Class 4A, according to the CHSAA coaches poll, and leads the 4A South conference followed by Woodland Park. Rampart is ranked second in the 4A North conference and Doherty sits in third in 5A South behind undefeated Chaparral and Valor Christian.
LEADERS
Boys’ basketball
SCORING
1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (23.6 ppg)
2. Mason Black, jr., Falcon (22.5 ppg)
3. Rayzel Cunningham, jr., Coronado (22.2 ppg)
4. Kaleb Mondragon, jr., Ellicott (21.8 ppg)
5. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (21.1 ppg)
6. Luke Stockelman, sr., St. Mary’s (21 ppg)
6. Ben McCurdy, sr., Colorado Springs School (21 ppg)
Notes: St. Mary’s senior Luke Stockelman had an impressive week for the Pirates, scoring a combined 72 points through three games last week, bumping his points-per game average up from 18.75.
REBOUNDS
1. Brandon Eglinton, sr., Calhan (13.3 rpg)
2. Tristan Smith, sr., Elizabeth (13.1 rpg)
3. Devante Johnson, jr., Atlas Prep (12.5 rpg)
4. Isaiah Thompson, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (10.7 rpg)
5. Kaleb Mondragon, jr., Ellicott (10.5 rpg)
ASSISTS
1. Sam Howery, jr., St. Mary’s (10.4 apg)
2. Hunter Gotschall, so., Calhan (8 apg)
3. Cole Bowen, sr., Rampart (5.3 apg)
4. Divante Lynch, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson (5.2 apg)
5. Max Howery, fr., St. Mary’s (5 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (92 ppg)
2. Rampart (91.5 ppg)
3. Doherty (72.6 ppg)
4. Falcon (67.8 ppg)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (67.3 ppg)
Girls’ basketball
SCORING
1. Amyah Moore, sr., Harrison (24.9 ppg)
2. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand Creek (22 ppg)
3. Ellie Hartman, jr., St. Mary’s (20.1 ppg)
4. Juliana Garcia, so., Vanguard (17.8 ppg)
5. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (17.6 ppg)
REBOUNDS
1. Emily Till, jr., Canon City (13.7 rpg)
2. Anila Owens, so., Cheyenne Mountain (13 rpg)
2. Kaelen Boyles, sr., The Classical Academy (13 rpg)
4. Liliani Krause, sr., Widefield (11.6)
5. Ciera Bowens, jr., Mesa Ridge (11.3 rpg)
Notes: Emily Till, Anila Owens and Kaelen Boyles are ranked among the top six rebounders in the state.
ASSISTS
1. Hailey Blanchard, so., Vanguard (7.7 apg)
2. Rylie McMullen, jr., Palmer Ridge (5.5 apg)
3. Madelyn Ley, jr., Canon City (4.8 apg)
4. Ariana Reyes, sr., Sierra (4.4 apg)
5. Riley Enget, sr., Lewis-Palmer (3.9 apg)
5. Nikki Derrell, sr., Sand Creek (3.9 apg)
POINTS PER GAME (TEAM)
1. St. Mary’s (71.9 ppg)
2. Falcon (62.7 ppg)
3. Doherty (60.9 ppg)
4. Vanguard (60 ppg)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (58)
Ice Hockey
GOALS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (10 goals)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (8 goals)
3. Jake Geronazzo, Coronado (6 goals)
4. Brandon McIlhany, Liberty (5 goals)
4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (5 goals)
4. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (5 goals)
ASSISTS
1. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (7 assists)
2. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (6 assists)
2. Parker Taranto, Woodland Park (6 assists)
4. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (5 assists)
4. Will Stone, Palmer (5 assists)
4. Michael Barber, Rampart (5 assists)
4. Noah Miller, Rampart (5 assists)
4. Sean Melnyk, Rampart (5 assists)
4. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (5 assists)
POINTS
1. Will Stone, Palmer (15 points)
2. Chase Chapman, Doherty (10 points)
2. Shawn Valdez, Palmer (10 points)
2. Trace Taranto, Woodland Park (10 points)
2. Wyatt Furda, Cheyenne Mountain (10 points)
6. Joe Van Dyk, Palmer (9 points)
6. Noah Miller, Rampart (9 points)
SAVES
1. Stratton Miller, Pine Creek (142 saves)
2. Evan Burgess, Palmer (129 saves)
3. Jeth Fogg, Doherty (118 saves)
4. Brendan McLane, Lewis-Palmer (96 saves)
5. Syd Dahl, Rampart (95 saves)
GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE (TEAM)
1. Cheyenne Mountain (1.50)
2. Doherty (3.8)
3. Rampart (4)
4. Woodland Park (4.67)
5. Liberty (5.67)
Boys’ Wrestling
Top area wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
106 - Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge
113 - Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge
120 - Isaiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer
126 - Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain
132 - Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
138 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
145 - James Brown, Peyton
152 - Ben Nagel, Coronado
160 - Dylan Duane, Discovery Canyon
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek/Mitchell Nowlan, Coronado
182 - Soren Herzog, Cheyenne Mountain
195 - Nico Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain
220 - Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain
285 - Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge
Notes: The Pikes Peak region has five area wrestlers ranked at the top of their classification weight class by On the Mat Rankings. Woodland Park’s Brady Hankin is ranked first in 3A at 138 pounds. Mitchell Nowlan of Coronado is ranked No. 1 in 4A 170, and Pine Creek’s Draygan Colonese is the top 170 5A wrestler. Cheyenne Mountain’s Jake Boley sits atop the 4A 220 rankings and Matthew Moore of Mesa Ridge is ranked the state’s top 4A heavyweight.
Girls’ Wrestling
Top area wrestler in each weight class according to Tim Yount’s OnTheMat Rankings.
100 - Mia Hargrove, Palmer Ridge
105 - Maggie Marjerrison, Mesa Ridge
111 - Bella Cross, Mesa Ridge
118 - Angelique Norman, Vista Ridge
127 - Sarah Savidge, Doherty
136 - Alison Evans, Mesa Ridge
147 - Victoria Guinard, Doherty
161 - Chloe Donegan, Manitou Springs
185 - Amya Norman, Vista Ridge
215 - Michaila Moore, Doherty
Notes: Bella Cross of Mesa Ridge (111 pounds) and Michaila Moore of Doherty (215 pounds) are the state’s top-ranked wrestlers in their weight class this week.