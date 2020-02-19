Boys’ basketball
1. Pine Creek (18-3)
2. Cheyenne Mountain (20-1)
At No. 17 in the state rankings, Cheyenne Mountain sits one spot behind Pine Creek after the Indians beat Air Academy 73-62 on Friday. The Indians close the regular season this week with games at Falcon and Lewis-Palmer.
3. The Vanguard School (16-1)
4. Harrison (15-4)
The Panthers jumped up a spot in the area rankings after beating The Classical Academy in a crucial Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League game. Harrison tops the league standings at 10-2, while the Titans are 10-3.
5. Manitou Springs (15-3)
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (18-1)
Wins over La Junta and Palmer Ridge helped the Pirates hold on to the No. 9 spot in MaxPreps’ state rankings and the top spot locally. St. Mary’s has won 12 straight since losing to Cherry Creek, a Class 5A team ranked second in Colorado.
2. Sand Creek (19-1)
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (17-2)
The Trojans picked up a big league win against Doherty last week, but followed up with a 36-33 loss to Coronado. Fountain-Fort Carson, the area’s top-ranked 5A team, sits No. 19 in the state before closing the regular season against Liberty, Vanguard and Rampart in the next three days.
4. The Vanguard School (16-1)
5. Air Academy (15-5)
Ice hockey
1. Doherty (17-0-1)
The Spartans hold on to the top spot heading into the postseason after closing the regular season with a 9-2 win over Air Academy.
2. Pine Creek (14-0-2)
3. Rampart (10-7)