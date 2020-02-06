Boys’ basketball
1. Cheyenne Mountain (17-1)
The Indians jumped Pine Creek, but the Indians stay atop the area charts may be short lived as the Indians’ loss to Discovery Canyon on Wednesday, its first of the season, had not been factored into MaxPreps’ rankings. At No. 15 Pine Creek (16-2) sits one spot behind Cheyenne Mountain in the state rankings.
2. Pine Creek (16-2)
3. The Vanguard School (13-1)
The Coursers sit one spot outside the state’s top 25 but are the area’s top-ranked 3A team. Vanguard hasn’t lost since the second game of the season.
4. Manitou Springs (12-2)
5. Harrison (13-3)
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s (14-1)
The Pirates remained atop a crowded pack of teams from the Pikes Peak region after beating Ellicott And Colorado Springs Christian School last week. St. Mary’s sits No. 10, one spot ahead of Sand Creek and three ahead of Vanguard heading into Thursday’s game against Manitou Springs.
2. Sand Creek (15-1)
3. The Vanguard School (13-1)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (14-1)
5. Air Academy (10-5)
The Kadets have won four of five, including wins over Vista Ridge and Palmer Ridge in the last week, to jump into the area rankings.
Ice hockey
1. Doherty (14-0-1)
2. Pine Creek (11-0-2)
The Eagles stay as a strong No. 2 after winning three straight after tying Doherty.
3. Rampart (7-6)
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
1. Cheyenne Mountain
2. Rampart
The Rams sit two spots back of top-ranked Cheyenne Mountain in CHSAA’s latest Class 4A rankings.
3. Lewis-Palmer
Wrestling
1. Mesa Ridge
2. Cheyenne Mountain
3. Discovery Canyon
The Thunder join the rankings after winning the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championship via dual victory over Cheyenne Mountain on Wednesday.