Boys’ basketball
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians (10-0) took over the area’s top spot according to MaxPreps and sit No. 15 in the state, one spot ahead of Harrison. Cheyenne Mountain extended its unbeaten start to the season by beating Coronado, Vista Ridge and Sand Creek last week.
2. Harrison (8-1)
3. The Vanguard School (7-1)
4. Pine Creek
The No. 25 Eagles (8-1) give the area four teams in the state’s Top 25. Pine Creek is the top-ranked team from the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League after picking up two wins over Fountain-Fort Carson early in league play.
5. St. Mary’s (8-2)
Girls’ basketball
1. St. Mary’s
The Pirates (8-1) jumped up to No. 4 in MaxPreps’ state rankings regardless of classification. St. Mary’s cruised past The Vanguard School and Trinidad last week.
2. Fountain-Fort Carson (11-0)
3. Sand Creek
The Scorpions carry a 9-1 record and the No. 21 spot in Colorado, just behind Fountain-Fort Carson, ahead of Wednesday’s league showdown with Air Academy.
4. The Vanguard School (7-1)
5. Air Academy (6-3)
Ice hockey
1. Doherty
The Spartans are off to a 10-0 start to the season, outscoring opponents 73-14.
2. Pine Creek (9-1)
3. Rampart (7-3)
Girls’ Swimming and Diving
1. Cheyenne Mountain
The Indians improved to 3-0 in dual action by beating Discovery Canyon 238-102 on Tuesday.
2. Rampart
3. Lewis-Palmer