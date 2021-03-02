It’s an unlikely event, but not an uncommon daydream for swimmers, especially teammates as close as Lewis-Palmer’s Katie McClelland and Sydney McKenzie.
“Let’s go 1-2!”
“Wouldn’t it be funny if we tied?”
McClelland and McKenzie did just that last week at the Cheyenne Mountain Invite, tying in the 200 IM with a winning time of 2 minutes, 8.89 seconds.
“It was the coolest thing ever,” McClelland said. “I didn’t see that we had tied and Sydney looked over at me and was like, ‘Katie we tied!’ and we immediately started hugging.”
McClelland and McKenzie helped Lewis-Palmer to a dominant team win at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational by 127 points. In addition to their winning efforts in the 200 IM, McClelland won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.43 and McKenzie took second in the 100 back in 59.48.
“That was one of the last meets and one of the faster pools we compete in, so it was a pretty big meet for us,” McKenzie said. “We all love PPAC, it’s one of the most competitive meets of the season, and we were all just really excited and ready to race for it.”
McKenzie, a junior, and McClelland, a senior, are ranked back-to-back in three 5A events, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, and are constantly competing with, and against each other.
“We always kind of joke before each race like, who is going to win this one?” McClelland said. “But I think no matter who wins we are always super excited for each other, and that’s why it was so cool that we tied. We were both able to be on top at that moment because neither of us beat each other, so it was so cool to stand on the podium next to her.”
With a season-best time of 1:04.75 McClelland is ranked third in the 5A 100 breaststroke, followed by McKenzie with a time of 1:05.14, ranked fourth, according to the latest prep swim rankings, released Jan. 24. McKenzie is ranked 10th in the 100 fly with a time of 57.74, followed by McClelland in 11th with a season-best 58 seconds.
The latest rankings didn’t include McClelland and McKenzie’s season-best performance in their tying effort in the 200 IM, but with their previous best times, McClelland (2:10.02) is ranked ninth and McKenzie (2:11.24) ranked 10th. Their time at the Cheyenne Mountain Invite will likely bump them both up a few places, possibly to sixth or seventh according to other state times.
McKenzie is also ranked fourth in the 100 back with a season-best time of 57.82, and McClelland is fifth in the 50 free with a 24.39.
The pair also compete on the Lewis-Palmer relay teams, which are all ranked in the top three in Class 5A. The Rangers’ 200 medley relay is ranked second with a time of 1:47.11, the 200 free (1:39.16) and 400 (3:38.9) free relays are each ranked third.
The Rangers are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A team rankings heading into the final events before the state meet March 11.
“It is super exciting and super cool to see LP right next to each other because it shows our strength as a team,” McClelland said. “And it will be fun to have to push each other in those events too. I’m not sure what events we will be swimming at state, but I’m sure one will be the same and it will be cool to see if we get another tie or something.”