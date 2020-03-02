Taryn Lindsey doesn't do anything special when her Doherty girls' basketball team hits the road. She doesn't read, she doesn't watch movies. Instead, she enjoys taking long naps.
The Spartans are one of the lower-seeded teams left in the Class 5A state playoffs. If they continue to win, they keep traveling. And for Lindsey, Doherty's starting point guard, she will have plenty of opportunity to get more rest.
In the No. 21 Spartans' 64-60 win Friday over No. 12 Denver East in the second round, junior Lindsey scored 18 points, with 16 of them coming from the foul line. She didn't miss any of her free-throw attempts.
And for her efforts, she earned this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer honor.
"Taryn is kind of the engine that makes us go," Doherty coach Patrick McKiernan said. "She's our point guard. She bought into that role that she needs to run the team. One thing that she's been able to do is dribble attack, make great passes to the perimeter so we can get easy shots and get to the foul line as well."
The Spartans' playoff journey continued Monday afternoon, when they wrapped up a game-film session and were scheduled to hop on a bus headed to Fruita Monument to play in a round of 16 matchup Tuesday. It's about a six-hour drive that covers more than 300 miles.
Lindsey doesn't mind the bus rides, whether they're to a crosstown rival or a team across the state. She actually enjoys them.
"I feel rejuvenated and a little bit more awake," she said. "I feel like my body is well-rested. I feel like that better prepares me for the game, when my body feels relaxed, so I just take long naps."
Doherty kicked off its playoff run with a 47-29 home victory over No. 44 Legend, thanks in part to Lindsey's 13-point, five-assist performance. Then, the Spartans upset Denver East in the next round.
The Spartans have been pulling off stunning wins all season.
Perhaps one of their most impressive victories was a 62-40 triumph over Fountain-Fort Carson on Jan. 18. Lindsey led with 19 points, and Doherty snapped the Trojans' 11-game winning streak.
At this point, the Spartans are just enjoying the ride.
"Going into the tournament, we're the underdogs," Lindsey said. "Nobody thought we'd make it this far or even have us win the first game. ... Every game could be our last, so why not make it worthwhile?"
—
Just the Facts
Taryn Lindsey, Doherty
Sport: Girls' basketball
Year: Junior
Position: Point guard
Highlights: Lindsey had two solid performances to help lead the Spartans to two Class 5A playoff wins last week. In a second-round win over Denver East, she scored 18 points, with 16 of them coming from the foul line.
Favorite team: Texas A&M
Favorite athlete: Texas A&M women's basketball player Chennedy Carter
Favorite movie: Bumblebee
Favorite school subject: P.E.
Biggest inspiration: Her brothers Devan, Sean and Jalen Lindsey
—
