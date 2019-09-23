Sam Beers is not your typical high school freshman.
Sure, he might appear to be a little shy and soft-spoken at first. But his demeanor changes when he puts on a helmet, shoulder pads and steps onto the field for the Air Academy football team.
This fact was evident Friday night, when the freshman erupted for a school-record seven touchdowns and 260 yards on 24 carries in a 46-26 home win over George Washington. He rushed for six of them, while one came after he picked up the ball on a blocked punt.
"I did not expect that from myself," Beers said. "It was really hard. The other team was really good. They had a lot of good players. But my O-line and my coaches helped me on a path to win."
The performance carried the Kadets (2-1) to a two-game winning streak.
His efforts landed him this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week honor.
"Sam is very powerful," Air Academy coach Scott Grinde said. "In the summer, he tested out at 400 pounds in the squat. And so, he's tough to bring down."
Even as a prep football newcomer, Beers has proved he can compete with the big boys. Two weeks ago, he powered in two rushing TDs in a 14-6 win over Falcon.
And remember, he's only 15 years old.
"But you'd never know that," Grinde said. "He's very mature for his age. Here's the best thing about him: He's a humble guy. He doesn't want all these accolades. He'd rather just be in the background."
Beers' tough-guy mentality and quiet demeanor has always been a part of his life. His dad, Eric, remembers when he got pneumonia in the eighth grade. Two days later, he left the hospital and won the 200-meter dash at the regional championships.
"He won it with basically one lung," his dad said. "He's a neat kid."
The Kadets coaching staff noticed that early on, too. During summer workouts, they noticed his strength, his speed and his humility. Grinde ultimately decided to promote Sam Beers to the varsity level.
Beers was stunned.
He was set on paying his dues with the hopes of one day playing with the big boys.
"I thought I was going to be on the C squad," he said.
It's safe to say he no longer has to worry about that.
Just the Facts
Sam Beers, Air Academy
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
Position: Running back
Highlights: Beers exploded for 260 yards and seven touchdowns on 24 carries in a 46-26 win over George Washington on Friday. That upped his season total to nine TDs.
Favorite movie: Back to the Future
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Saquon Barkley
Favorite pump-up song: Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train"
Favorite music artist: Michael Jackson
Other Top Performers
Football
Brandon Hussey, Peyton
The junior finished with three touchdowns and 206 yards on 17 rushes in a dominant 42-12 win over Clear Creek on Friday. Teammate Colton Murray also added three TDs.
Raef Ruel, Palmer Ridge
The senior scored four touchdowns on 15 rushes and 148 yards in a 59-8 win over Sand Creek on Friday. Ruel boasts seven TDs in the Bears' three victories this season.
Makeah Scippio, Harrison
The senior recorded 3.5 sacks for 28 yards of losses in an impressive defensive effort during the Panthers' 22-0 win over Pueblo Centennial on Friday. He also had nine tackles.
Boys' golf
Gabe Marmon, Cheyenne Mountain
The senior fired a 2-under par in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference's fifth and final match to lead the Indians to the league title.
Boys' soccer
Lamario Nisbeth, Atlas Prep
The senior continued his scoring ways last week, finishing with five goals and one assist in wins over Colorado Springs School and Middle Park. Against CSS, he had four goals to increase his season total to 15 — enough for third-best in the state.
Softball
Brianna Jennings, Rampart
The junior knocked in seven RBIs in wins over Liberty and Vista Ridge last week. In the latter game, she hit for the cycle with three RBIs in a 13-6 win.
Jenisah Mora, Fountain-Fort Carson
The sophomore slammed a home run, knocked in three runs and scored three more runs herself in a 15-0 win over Liberty on Friday. It followed another standout performance two days earlier, when Mora had three RBIs and two triples during a 14-1 win over Doherty.
Kayden Rodgers, Discovery Canyon
The junior hit for the cycle during a 14-10 win over Falcon on Wednesday. She had a home run, two triples, a double and a single.