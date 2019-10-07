Oboyo Kuot's numbers don't necessarily stand out.
Yes, they're good. But compared to others across the state, the Rampart senior doesn't always need to score and doesn't always need to put up big numbers.
That said, his impact isn't defined only by stats. His impact is felt every time he steps onto the soccer field. That was evident last week, when he scored two goals in Rampart's 9-1 win over Palmer to help the Rams improve their undefeated record.
The forward has scored in all but one game this season.
Kuot's efforts landed him this week's Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week honors.
What does he credit his success to? His team, of course.
"I think we still have that hard-working mentality that we had in past games," he said. "I think we're going to keep that up."
Rampart (10-0, 1-0 Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League) has four games left to accomplish a rare feat, and that's to complete the regular season without a blemish on its overall record. The conquest continues Tuesday, when the Rams play at Fountain-Fort Carson (3-5, 0-1).
"I think it's all about my teammates," Kuot said about the Rams, ranked first in the latest 5A RPI standings. "They help me score all the goals."
It wasn't always like this. He was born and raised in Ethiopia, where he started playing soccer at a young age. But just like many others in his country, he was more focused on dribbling — an activity that led to goals and attention.
Coaches here noticed this about him after he and his two brothers moved to Colorado about three years ago as part of a refugees program. A civil war led his family to Kenya, where they stayed until their big move.
Kuot went to Lewis-Palmer for his first two years of high school. He played there, and coaches recognized his athleticism but they weren't very pleased about his non-passing ways, he admitted.
He transferred to Rampart, and things began to change. He had seven assists to go along with 14 goals, second best on the team, to help the Rams to a spot in the Class 5A state tournament last year.
Yes, Kuot leads the team with 15 goals — enough to place him in the top 20 in the state. But he's more than just a scorer.
"His club coach and myself have gone back and forth about how to help him get his foot off the ball," Rampart coach Karl Anderson said. "I think he has seen the benefits of that."
Kuot is on a squad with a tremendous amount of varsity experience, highlighted by the fact that Rampart boasts 18 seniors. For most games, the starting lineup is stacked with seniors.
"I can't thank my teammates enough," he said.
--
Just the Facts
Oboyo Kuot, Rampart
Sport: Boys' soccer
Year: Senior
Highlights: Kuot scored two goals in a 9-1 win over Palmer last week, putting his season total at a team-leading 15 goals, as the Rams improved their record to 10-0. It was the fifth time he had multiple goals in a game.
Favorite athlete: Cristiano Ronaldo
Favorite team: Chelsea FC
Favorite musician: Chris Brown
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite TV show: "Supernatural"
--
Other Top Performers
Cross country
Ella Chura, Air Academy
The sophomore placed first in the girls' race of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championship on Saturday in a time of 19 minutes, 10.10 seconds. The performance helped the Kadets to the team title.
Matthew Mettler, Air Academy
The senior ran a time of 16:17.5 to place first in the boys' race of the PPAC championship Saturday. He finished ahead of runner-up Erik Le Roux of Cheyenne Mountain, which placed first in the standings ahead of Air Academy.
Football
Cade Palmer, The Classical Academy
The sophomore rushed 31 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns, while catching another TD, in the Titans' 48-27 win over Lamar on Friday. Palmer has a total of 10 rushing scores this season.
David (DM3) Moore III, Pine Creek
The senior scored four TDs on 30 rushes and 353 yards in a convincing 49-28 win over Palmer Ridge, the two-time defending Class 4A state champion. He leads the state with 1,132 yards with five games left.
Softball
Rian VanWinkle, Palmer Ridge
The sophomore knocked in 11 runs in wins over Discovery Canyon and Lewis-Palmer last week. Against L-P, VanWinkle had seven RBIs and the game-winning RBI single to lift the Bears to a thrilling 25-24 win.
Kendra Miller, Vista Ridge
The senior pitcher had 23 strikeouts to help lead the Wolves to wins over Lewis-Palmer, Discovery Canyon and Doherty. The win over Discovery Canyon was more than enough to give Vista Ridge the Class 5A/4A PPAC title with a 7-0 record.
Volleyball
Seneca Hackley, St. Mary's
The senior collected 21 kills in the Pirates' wins over Sierra and La Junta last week. Against La Junta, Hackley also had 10 assists and 15 digs in an all-round performance.
Charlie Tidwell, Colorado Springs Christian School
The senior had at least 10 kills in six matches last week, a run that included the Rampart tournament. In all, Tidwell had 65 kills to help lead the Lions to a 5-1 record.