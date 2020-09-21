What drives Coronado junior Noah Keller? Competitiveness and control.
Which might explain why the former soccer player turned to golf in middle school.
“I like that I’m in control and if I want to work harder to become better it’s up to me,” Keller said.
And four years later he is reaping the rewards.
Last week Keller earned back-to-back tournament wins, and a second-place finish in the final week of regular-season play, reaching new heights in his golf game just in time for regional and state competition. In addition to new confidence, his performance earned him the title of Gazette Preps Peak Performer of the Week.
Last Monday Keller scored 1-under par at Desert Hawk at Pueblo West, winning the Cyclone Invitational in a “practice round” for the 4A Region 1 tournament held on the same course. The next day Keller followed with another invitational win, scoring 78 at Kissing Camels at his home Coronado Invitational, and took second two days later at the Falcon Invitational at Antler Creek, shooting 73.
“I was putting the ball really well and I was able to make some birdies, but it definitely had its ups and downs and I had to grind through all three of the rounds,” Keller said. “But I was glad I was able to finish the way I did.”
Keller admits his round at the Falcon Invitational could have started better. He was 4-over par after his first three holes, which would have been problematic three years ago, but Keller said his mental game has grown just as much as his technical skill.
“Walking in as a freshman my mental game was definitely the one area where I struggled,” Keller said. “It took a little while, and a lot of tournament golf to get me to realize that getting down on myself and getting angry doesn’t help me, so I’ve learned to channel my competitiveness into something positive.”
Monday Keller shifted his focus back to Desert Hawk for the 4A Region 1 tournament, where he placed second following a 3-over par performance. He was even through 15, but hit a rough patch with a double-bogey on 16, and a bogey on 17. Though he admitted he didn’t play his best at Monday’s regional, Keller still feels like a state contender, especially on a familiar course at the Country Club of Colorado, where the 4A state tournament will be held in two weeks.
“It is definitely a confidence booster and shows me that I am a golfer that can contend in the following weeks and what I need to work on,” Keller said.
Keller has vast experience on the future state course, including a fifth-place finish at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, shooting a 78 through tough, windy conditions.
“I feel I am (playing) at the best level I have in high school,” Keller said. “It’ll definitely be nice going back (to the Country Club of Colorado). The 78 I shot there last time could have been better, so I’m looking forward to playing on a course I know I can shoot well on.”
OTHER PEAKS
Peak Performers and Other Peaks are selected based on performances from Sept. 14-19. To nominate a Peak Performer of the Week email preps@gazette.com.
Caleb Boutelle, sr., Pine Creek boys’ cross country: With a time of 15:38.19 Boutelle claimed the fastest time among Pikes Peak region runners and the state’s fourth-fastest finish at last week’s PPAC race at Fountain Creek. He crossed the finish line more than 23 seconds ahead of the field and is one of just three local racers to break the 16-minute mark so far this season.
Aubrey Surage, sr., Lewis-Palmer girls’ cross country: The senior earned a personal record at last week’s PPAC race at Palmer Lake with a winning time of 18:13.6, beating her previous season-best by more than 15 seconds. The victory marked her second PPAC race series win of the year.
Bennett Ziegler/Miles Wagner, Cheyenne Mountain No. 1 doubles tennis: The Indians No. 1 doubles team breezed through regional competition with back-to-back 6-1, 6-0 victories on the first day of 4A Region 6 competition, and followed with a 6-1, 6-4 victory for the region title Saturday. The pair also defeated Pine Creek 6-3, 6-1 in the team’s final regular-season match.
Addie Pakenham, jr., Coronado softball: In a 4-0 week for Coronado, Pakenham was strong in the circle, collecting 17 strikeouts through 15 innings, and tossed a no-hitter. In three wins she allowed nine hits and just two earned runs. At the plate, Pakenham had five hits and two RBIs.